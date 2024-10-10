Co-owner of Justins’ House of Bourbon, partners sell downtown Lexington bar

A downtown Lexington bourbon bar has changed hands after more than a decade in business.

The partners in Belle’s Cocktail House at 156 Market St. have sold the bar, which they opened in October 2013. The owners, according to the Kentucky alcohol license database, were Seth Thompson and Robert Eidson, with member Justin Thompson and managing member Larry Redmon.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters

The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

They sold the business to Stephen Scaldaferri and current general manager Jason Curtsinger.

Stephen Scaldaferri, a former University of Kentucky football player, formerly was involved in Creaux and ELIXIR on Short Street .

Curtsinger, who said he has been with Belle’s for 10 years and has been general manager for seven, said they plan to keep the name, which is a nod to legendary Lexington madam Belle Brezing, considered an inspiration for “Gone With the Wind” madam Belle Watling.

A third-story rooftop bar was added to Belle’s Cocktail House in 2016 overlooking the downtown Lexington skyline. It was damaged in a fire in August 2018 but reopened the next month. Provided

Curtsinger said that much of the bar will stay the same, including the hours. Belle’s was open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., but now will be open for events on any day.

“We’re going to fine-tune some things,” Curtsinger said. “I’ve always wanted to own a bar, and that was a goal I had discussed with Larry. I’m excited but cautiously so.”

Belle Brezing, whose portrait hangs over the bar’s fireplace, was a famous Lexington madam. Lexington Herald-Leader

Belle’s Cocktail House opened on Market Street in former law offices. Herald-Leader

He said that Belle’s staff also will be staying on.

“I think we’re going to focus a little more on being a cocktail house,” Curtsinger said. “I want to have a fun environment where everybody comes and has a good time, but we want people to know about the fresh ingredients we use, the care we put into it.”

Belle’s is known for its bourbon selection and for its cocktails. Lexington Herald-Leader

Backlighting showcases the bourbon at Belle’s Cocktail Place. The establishment received the Clyde Carpenter Adaptive Reuse Award for historic preservation. Lexington Herald-Leader

Curtsinger said that the previous owners decided to sell Belle’s “to pursue other opportunities.”

In a news release, Belle’s owner Justin Thompson said Belle’s “will be in the right hands.”

The bar has been a fixture in Lexington’s nightlife over the last decade. Belle’s was damaged in a fire in August 2018 but reopened the next month .

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray helped to christen the new rooftop bar at Belle’s Cocktail House on Market Street in 2016. From left, co-owners Bobby Eidson, Justin Thompson, Seth Thompson, with Gray, co-owner Larry Redmon and architect Rebecca Burnworth. Victor Sizemore

“It’s been quite a run,” Thompson said. “Almost 11 years, but the opening night still seems like yesterday. The building used to be a law office, and early on folks would come up to me and say, ‘I remember this place. I signed my divorce papers right there.’ Now they come up and say, ‘We love Belle’s. My wife and I met for the first time there.’ It’s been a fulfilling legacy to say the least.”

Second floor bar at Belle’s Cocktail House. Matt Goins

Belle’s Cocktail House puts the emphasis on the drinks and the customers with a relaxed atmosphere and about 50 bourbons on hand along with more than a dozen craft beers on tap. Lexington Herald-Leader

Redmon, a longtime local live music performer, also operated other Lexington bars over the years, including Redmon’s and Bluegrass Tavern.

Seth Thompson, Justin Thompson and Robert Eidson, along with Justin Sloan, are publishers of “The Bourbon Review” magazine.

Justin Thompson and Sloan are partners in Justins’ House of Bourbon, which in June settled a case with the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control involving three raids and the seizure of hundreds of bottles of Blanton’s, Weller and vintage distilled spirits.

Vintage bourbon seller Justins’ House of Bourbon agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and forfeit 120 bottles of bourbon and other whiskeys to the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to settle the long-running case.

Belle’s Cocktail House was not involved in the Kentucky ABC case involving “vintage” spirits.