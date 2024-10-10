Co-owner of Justins’ House of Bourbon, partners sell downtown Lexington bar
By Janet Patton,
2 days ago
A downtown Lexington bourbon bar has changed hands after more than a decade in business.
The partners in Belle’s Cocktail House at 156 Market St. have sold the bar, which they opened in October 2013. The owners, according to the Kentucky alcohol license database, were Seth Thompson and Robert Eidson, with member Justin Thompson and managing member Larry Redmon.
Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters
The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.
They sold the business to Stephen Scaldaferri and current general manager Jason Curtsinger.
Curtsinger, who said he has been with Belle’s for 10 years and has been general manager for seven, said they plan to keep the name, which is a nod to legendary Lexington madam Belle Brezing, considered an inspiration for “Gone With the Wind” madam Belle Watling.
Curtsinger said that much of the bar will stay the same, including the hours. Belle’s was open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., but now will be open for events on any day.
“We’re going to fine-tune some things,” Curtsinger said. “I’ve always wanted to own a bar, and that was a goal I had discussed with Larry. I’m excited but cautiously so.”
He said that Belle’s staff also will be staying on.
“I think we’re going to focus a little more on being a cocktail house,” Curtsinger said. “I want to have a fun environment where everybody comes and has a good time, but we want people to know about the fresh ingredients we use, the care we put into it.”
Curtsinger said that the previous owners decided to sell Belle’s “to pursue other opportunities.”
In a news release, Belle’s owner Justin Thompson said Belle’s “will be in the right hands.”
“It’s been quite a run,” Thompson said. “Almost 11 years, but the opening night still seems like yesterday. The building used to be a law office, and early on folks would come up to me and say, ‘I remember this place. I signed my divorce papers right there.’ Now they come up and say, ‘We love Belle’s. My wife and I met for the first time there.’ It’s been a fulfilling legacy to say the least.”
Redmon, a longtime local live music performer, also operated other Lexington bars over the years, including Redmon’s and Bluegrass Tavern.
Seth Thompson, Justin Thompson and Robert Eidson, along with Justin Sloan, are publishers of “The Bourbon Review” magazine.
Vintage bourbon seller Justins’ House of Bourbon agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and forfeit 120 bottles of bourbon and other whiskeys to the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to settle the long-running case.
Belle’s Cocktail House was not involved in the Kentucky ABC case involving “vintage” spirits.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0