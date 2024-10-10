Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lexington HeraldLeader

    Co-owner of Justins’ House of Bourbon, partners sell downtown Lexington bar

    By Janet Patton,

    2 days ago

    A downtown Lexington bourbon bar has changed hands after more than a decade in business.

    The partners in Belle’s Cocktail House at 156 Market St. have sold the bar, which they opened in October 2013. The owners, according to the Kentucky alcohol license database, were Seth Thompson and Robert Eidson, with member Justin Thompson and managing member Larry Redmon.

    Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters


    The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

    They sold the business to Stephen Scaldaferri and current general manager Jason Curtsinger.

    Stephen Scaldaferri, a former University of Kentucky football player, formerly was involved in Creaux and ELIXIR on Short Street .

    Curtsinger, who said he has been with Belle’s for 10 years and has been general manager for seven, said they plan to keep the name, which is a nod to legendary Lexington madam Belle Brezing, considered an inspiration for “Gone With the Wind” madam Belle Watling.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fezcs_0w1OizQ200
    A third-story rooftop bar was added to Belle’s Cocktail House in 2016 overlooking the downtown Lexington skyline. It was damaged in a fire in August 2018 but reopened the next month. Provided

    Curtsinger said that much of the bar will stay the same, including the hours. Belle’s was open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., but now will be open for events on any day.

    “We’re going to fine-tune some things,” Curtsinger said. “I’ve always wanted to own a bar, and that was a goal I had discussed with Larry. I’m excited but cautiously so.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNQwh_0w1OizQ200
    Belle Brezing, whose portrait hangs over the bar’s fireplace, was a famous Lexington madam. Lexington Herald-Leader
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bj76_0w1OizQ200
    Belle’s Cocktail House opened on Market Street in former law offices. Herald-Leader

    He said that Belle’s staff also will be staying on.

    “I think we’re going to focus a little more on being a cocktail house,” Curtsinger said. “I want to have a fun environment where everybody comes and has a good time, but we want people to know about the fresh ingredients we use, the care we put into it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzJIy_0w1OizQ200
    Belle’s is known for its bourbon selection and for its cocktails. Lexington Herald-Leader
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2VWX_0w1OizQ200
    Backlighting showcases the bourbon at Belle’s Cocktail Place. The establishment received the Clyde Carpenter Adaptive Reuse Award for historic preservation. Lexington Herald-Leader

    Curtsinger said that the previous owners decided to sell Belle’s “to pursue other opportunities.”

    In a news release, Belle’s owner Justin Thompson said Belle’s “will be in the right hands.”

    The bar has been a fixture in Lexington’s nightlife over the last decade. Belle’s was damaged in a fire in August 2018 but reopened the next month .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVAp6_0w1OizQ200
    Lexington Mayor Jim Gray helped to christen the new rooftop bar at Belle’s Cocktail House on Market Street in 2016. From left, co-owners Bobby Eidson, Justin Thompson, Seth Thompson, with Gray, co-owner Larry Redmon and architect Rebecca Burnworth. Victor Sizemore

    “It’s been quite a run,” Thompson said. “Almost 11 years, but the opening night still seems like yesterday. The building used to be a law office, and early on folks would come up to me and say, ‘I remember this place. I signed my divorce papers right there.’ Now they come up and say, ‘We love Belle’s. My wife and I met for the first time there.’ It’s been a fulfilling legacy to say the least.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301Ucl_0w1OizQ200
    Second floor bar at Belle’s Cocktail House. Matt Goins
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UulNc_0w1OizQ200
    Belle’s Cocktail House puts the emphasis on the drinks and the customers with a relaxed atmosphere and about 50 bourbons on hand along with more than a dozen craft beers on tap. Lexington Herald-Leader

    Redmon, a longtime local live music performer, also operated other Lexington bars over the years, including Redmon’s and Bluegrass Tavern.

    Seth Thompson, Justin Thompson and Robert Eidson, along with Justin Sloan, are publishers of “The Bourbon Review” magazine.

    Justin Thompson and Sloan are partners in Justins’ House of Bourbon, which in June settled a case with the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control involving three raids and the seizure of hundreds of bottles of Blanton’s, Weller and vintage distilled spirits.

    Vintage bourbon seller Justins’ House of Bourbon agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and forfeit 120 bottles of bourbon and other whiskeys to the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to settle the long-running case.

    Belle’s Cocktail House was not involved in the Kentucky ABC case involving “vintage” spirits.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky man believed to have shot, killed mother and her friend before killing himself
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Southern fast-casual restaurant returning to Lexington with Kentucky expansion
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Vanderbilt linebacker who left field on stretcher during Kentucky game returns to sideline
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 hours ago
    Mark Pope has a ‘secret ingredient’ baked into his first UK men’s hoops roster
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 days ago
    Late-night lottery play helps Kentucky nurse win six-figure prize. ‘I was wide awake’
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Crystal Rogers murder trial of Brooks Houck to be held in Warren County, judge rules
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    KY nonresidents are denied access to open records. What happens when their loved one dies?
    Lexington HeraldLeader3 days ago
    Man who died in collision involving motorcycle on Versailles Road has been identified
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 hours ago
    Two shot inside vehicle in Richmond Monday morning
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    Live updates: Kentucky basketball’s Big Blue Madness celebrates dawn of new era
    Lexington HeraldLeader1 day ago
    Travel magazine names Lexington one of America’s best small cities. How it compares
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    Five people injured in carnival ride ramp collapse at Eastern Kentucky festival
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 days ago
    Madness ushers in a new era of UK basketball. ‘There is no place like Kentucky, baby!’
    Lexington HeraldLeader1 day ago
    How an alternative court model helps at-risk youth and their parents in Fayette County
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    Much of Kentucky saw the northern lights Thursday night. See some of the photos
    Lexington HeraldLeader1 day ago
    Acaden Lewis, a top 2025 Kentucky basketball recruit, schedules official visit to UK
    Lexington HeraldLeader5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    How has the first year of legal sports gambling in Kentucky gone? It’s a winning bet.
    Lexington HeraldLeader2 days ago
    Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football defensive player of the week (Week 7)
    Lexington HeraldLeader4 days ago
    Discover the latest homes changing hands in Lexington area!
    Lexington HeraldLeader6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy