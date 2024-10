What’s that sound coming from Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate?

As you drive down Richmond Road past Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate , its possible you might hear a faint, unfamiliar, yet soothing sound coming from the historic Lexington home.

That’s because 20 speakers are covering the grounds outside the 19th-century home of Kentucky politician Henry Clay.

Off to the side of the house, behind The Ginkgo Tree Cafe, Arkansas-based musical artist Craig Colorusso has set up his solar-powered sound installation called “Sun Boxes.”

Each box on the lawn of the estate is playing a different looped guitar note powered by the sun. The notes collectively make a Bb (B Flat) chord. Since the loops are different in length, once the piece begins they continuously overlap and it slowly evolves over time.

Colorusso’s immersive art piece, which has toured the country since 2009, changes as the sun moves and the light shifts around the property, offering a new soundscape experience at different times of the day.

The music coming from the boxes has been described as a tranquil and energizing sound bath, offering a dynamic and meditative experience.

The free art display will be open during Ashland’s regular hours and runs Oct. 2-6.

With support from LexArts , guests are encouraged to walk among the speakers and explore the grounds as they take in the different sounds of the day.