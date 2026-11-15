Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kenny Darby (19) is unable to bring in a catch as heÕs defended Florida Gators cornerback CJ Hester (21) during a game at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Only two weeks back, Will Stein and Kentucky had positioned The Long-Suffering UK Football Fans to live their ultimate gridiron fantasies.

Having won seven of their first eight games, the Wildcats were in prime position to produce a 10-win regular season for only the third time in school history.

Kentucky’s first-ever trip to the SEC Championship Game seemed just over the horizon.

UK’s first berth to the College Football Playoff felt within grasp.

Alas, over the past two weeks, Kentucky’s dream season has taken a dark turn.

Buoyed by the physical running of quarterback Aaron Philo, visiting Florida handed No. 11 Kentucky its second straight defeat, scoring a 21-14 comeback victory on Saturday night before a chilled Kroger Field crowd of 61,866.

“Credit to Florida,” Stein said. “They physically beat our butt today.”

Dominating both lines of scrimmage, Florida out-rushed Kentucky 211 yards to 61.

In the first game that former UK linebacker and assistant Jon Sumrall coached the Gators (6-4, 4-4 SEC) against his college alma mater, he emerged victorious.

For the initial game that ex-UK defensive coordinator Brad White called the defense for the Gators against his old team, UF held UK to 242 total yards, forced a momentum-altering turnover on a strip sack and left the Kentucky offense looking out of synch through much of the night.

One need not possess the football IQ of Sean McVay to diagnose what has gone wrong for UK in its back-to-back losses at Tennessee (34-6 on Nov. 7) and to Florida.

After beating Vanderbilt 34-17 on Oct. 24 for its sixth-straight victory, Kentucky stood first in the SEC in both turnover margin and fewest penalties.

Since returning from a Halloween open date, UK has become mistake-prone offensively and has stopped forcing turnovers defensively.

Kentucky does not have enough margin for error against SEC foes to win while making killing mistakes.

In the loss at Tennessee, UK turned it over three times and committed multiple drive-killing penalties.

On Saturday night against Florida, a first-half intentional grounding penalty on Cats quarterback Kenny Minchey sabotaged a UK offensive drive that had started at the Wildcats’ 45-yard line.

Late in half one, a holding penalty on UK left tackle Lance Heard was controversially judged to have occurred in the Cats’ end zone. By rule, that was a safety and put two points for Florida on the scoreboard.

On UK’s first offensive drive of the second half, Florida edge rusher Jayden Woods sacked Minchey and stripped the ball loose. Brendan Bett recovered, and that set UF up for a short-field touchdown.

“Well, penalties number one, then turnovers number two. I think that’s critical,” Stein said when asked what has caused UK’s offense to bog down the past two weeks. “Didn’t establish the run tonight at all. ... When you run it for 61 yards on 27 carries, and they rush it for 211 on 48, that’s a problem.”

For the Kentucky defense against Florida, a familiar bugaboo — the quarterback run game — played a major role in the Wildcats’ demise. Philo entered Saturday’s game having only run for a net-104 yards all season.

Against UK, he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

“Two of those (runs were) totally on me,” said UK middle linebacker Grant Godfrey. “Just taking bad angles, not pursuing, not rallying. I’m sorry.”

For the second straight game, the Kentucky “D” forced no turnovers.

“I think a lot of our (forced) turnovers have come because our edge players are hitting the quarterback as they’re throwing or disrupting the passing rhythm of the quarterback,” Stein said. “... I don’t think (forcing turnovers is) a fluke at all. I think we just aren’t doing a good enough job.”

Prior to the season, had someone told Kentucky backers that the Wildcats would make it to the final two contests of Stein’s first season as UK coach with a 7-3 mark, that news would have been met with universal glee.

However, after the 7-1 start put visions of the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs dancing in Big Blue Nation heads, the temptation to feel “let down” will be strong.

It will be a measure of Stein’s head coaching chops if he can keep his team locked in for what will be two difficult games at Missouri and vs. U of L.

“My message tonight was we’re pissed. I’m pissed. Our players should be mad,” Stein said. “We didn’t play to our standard. We let a team come in here and physically beat us in all three phases. And so it’s about responding.”

Now that Kentucky football’s magic carpet ride through 2026 has hit turbulence, what motivation can the Wildcats find to still land their season in a happy place?

“For me, and I think for a lot of other guys on this team, a certain pride,” said UK tight end Willie Rodriguez. “I want to play for my family, for this team, for the state. It’s not like a thing where I’m (or) any of us are ever going to lay down.”

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