Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein reacts following a loss to Florida during a game at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

The version of Kentucky football on display in the two games since the Wildcats’ bye week bears little resemblance to the one that became the darling of the college football world with a 7-1 start.

But the lasting impression from a 21-14 home loss to Florida on Saturday that essentially ended Kentucky’s playoff hopes was the feeling of the proverbial other shoe dropping. The dropoff seemed less an unexpected cascade of errors than an unfortunate regression to the mean.

The start for Will Stein and his plucky underdog squad was so noteworthy because it was so unexpected.

Kentucky ranks 15th of 16 SEC schools in estimated roster budget, according to reporting from The Athletic. In knocking off Texas A&M and LSU, Kentucky beat teams believed to be spending close to twice as much on their rosters as Stein had to build his first UK team.

For a while it looked like these Wildcats had developed a magic formula of innovative coaching, laser focused discipline and opportunistic playmaking to overcome that disadvantage. The way Kentucky lost back-to-back games against Tennessee and Florida, though, suggests that formula wasn’t so magical after all.

“We’re pissed,” Stein said after the latest loss. “I’m pissed. Our players should be mad. We didn’t play to our standard. We let a team come in here and physically beat us in all three phases.”

What Stein can’t — and shouldn’t — say is the issues in all three losses closely correspond with the obvious questions about the roster entering the season.

The inability to establish the run against Florida was “the early indication” the offense would struggle for the second straight week, Stein said.

Kentucky finished the game with just 61 rushing yards. Starting running back CJ Baxter, who totaled 21 yards on eight carries, has been far less effective since missing the Oklahoma game with an injury last month.

But in signing Baxter to be the featured back, Stein and his staff took a clear risk based on his extensive injury history. Early in the season, that risk looked justified as Baxter began to back up the hype that had ranked him as the No. 1 running back in his high school class. But since missing all the Oklahoma game and most of the Vanderbilt win with separate injuries, Baxter has failed to regain that form.

The same risk was evident when Kentucky landed on LSU transfer Nic Anderson as the top wide receiver addition after missing on multiple other transfer targets. Anderson broke freshman records at Oklahoma but had rarely been on the field in the past two seasons.

The emergence of freshman Kenny Darby has taken some of the pressure off Anderson in the wide receiver rotation, but he remained Kentucky’s clear No. 2 option at the position when healthy.

Anderson wasn’t available against Florida, though. Sophomore wide receiver DJ Miller posted his best performance of the season with Anderson out, but an offense that entered the season with almost no proven production at receiver continued to lack a consistent downfield receiving threat.

“There were a few plays, few circumstances where all 11 weren’t doing their job, and you need all 11 guys doing what they need to do on this given play,” quarterback Kenny Minchey said. “Lining up where they need lined up, getting them where they need to be, executing the play that’s called. So, if all 11 guys aren’t doing that, then you’re not going to be successful.”

Minchey made a similar comment after the loss in Knoxville a week earlier, so was there a reason all 11 players had suddenly stopped being on the same page?

“I would say the same thing after the games that we won,” Minchey said. “The thing that we need to get better at is making sure everybody’s doing their job, just like every week. But obviously, it glares more whenever you don’t win the game.”

During the 7-1 start, Kentucky’s defense was able to overcome otherwise pedestrian statistics by forcing more than two turnovers per game. Third down was a particular concern with the Wildcats among the worst defenses in the country in that category.

Florida converted 9 of 17 (52.9%) of its third downs Saturday. Kentucky’s early seasons struggles against mobile quarterbacks returned, too, with Florida’s Aaron Philo gaining a career-high 102 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

In a repeat of the failures against Alabama and Tennessee, Kentucky set up Florida’s first touchdown by giving the Gators a short field after Minchey lost a fumble while being sacked. For the second straight game, Kentucky’s defense failed to force a turnover, lending credence to the statistical analysis that suggested a regression was likely coming from UK’s top-five turnover margin.

The Wildcats are 7-0 when winning or tying the turnover battle. They are now 0-3 when they lose it.

“I think a lot of our turnovers have come because our edge players are hitting the quarterback as they’re throwing or disrupting the passing rhythm of the quarterback,” Stein said. “We had an opportunity early in the game to have a pick and didn’t get that one done. I don’t think it’s a fluke at all. I think we just aren’t doing a good enough job.”

While prognosticators have suggested at least one three-loss SEC team will make the playoff field this year, there is little reason to believe that team will be Kentucky.

Stein’s team will need to quickly flip a switch in order to beat Missouri and Louisville to leave that scenario on the table, but even if it wins out, Kentucky’s resume lacks the style points of many of the other three-loss teams it will be compared against.

At the high point of the season, Kentucky was winning by the thinnest of margins. That feat was admirable given the deficit in spending compared to its opponents, but there was a reason the computer models that attempt to rank teams on the most likely outcome moving forward were so low on Kentucky even then.

No matter what happens next, Kentucky’s 2026 season should be remembered as a thrilling foundation that offered proof of concept of what the program could become under Stein.

“It’s about responding,” Stein said. “It’s about being our best. You’re playing for pride or performance, for a standard for Kentucky football, for our fans, for all the little kids that were out there that watched us get beat, and to not let that happen again.”

But in falling short of the lofty dreams the 7-1 start created, the season has offered a clear reminder of the work still needed for the new staff to build a legitimate contender.

Closing out a top-20 ranked high school recruiting class over the next three weeks is an important start. Retaining key players who might be borderline NFL draft picks, especially those who can take advantage of the NCAA’s new five-year eligibility system, will be essential. Another large transfer class will be needed to fill holes, especially with three All-SEC contenders on the offensive line leaving.

That all requires money in this era of college sports. To avoid more disappointments like the one Florida handed Stein, Kentucky must find more of it.

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