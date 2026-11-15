Florida quarterback Aaron Philo runs the ball past Kentucky linebacker CJ Works in a game Saturday night at Kroger Field. Ryan C. Hermens

Former Kentucky linebacker and assistant coach Jon Sumrall dealt what likely is a mortal blow to his alma mater’s College Football Playoff hopes in his return to Kroger Field.

For the second consecutive week, No. 11 Kentucky’s offense went missing for long stretches in what ended up a 21-14 loss to Sumrall-coached Florida. The defeat was Kentucky’s third loss of the season, making it difficult to imagine a scenario where the Wildcats stay in playoff contention even if they win the last two games against Missouri and Florida.

Kentucky looked dominant early with a 15-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on its first possession that was capped by a 5-yard pass from Minchey to running back C.J. Baxter, but the Wildcat offense was unable to build on that momentum.

Kentucky totaled just 83 yards on its next seven drives. The only UK points in that span came after starting on the Florida side of the field following a failed onside kick attempt.

Florida’s offense looked equally impotent for most of the first half, but the Gators were gifted two points when officials ruled UK left tackle Lance Heard had committed a holding penalty in his own end zone with just more than two minutes left in the second quarter.

Like in Kentucky’s previous losses to Alabama and Tennessee, a crucial turnover dealt a crippling blow to the Wildcats.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey lost a fumble while being sacked at the UK 30-yard line on the second play of the second half. Eight plays later, Florida took its first lead with a 1-yard rush from running back Jadan Baugh.

Sumrall then made a questionable decision by attempting an onside kick after the score.

Kentucky receiver Brock Coffman recovered the kick, giving UK possession at the Florida 45-yard line. Six plays later, Kentucky regained the lead at 14-11 with a Minchey 1-yard “tush push” touchdown run.

Florida pulled within one on a 37-yard field goal on its next possession.

Turning point

Florida took the lead in the fourth quarter with a vintage Mark Stoops drive, perhaps in honor of Sumrall’s former UK boss.

The Gators regained the lead with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that took 7:30 of game time. Of the 14 plays, 12 were runs. Five of those were keepers from quarterback Aaron Philo, including the 2-yard touchdown to give Florida a 21-14 lead (after converting a two-point attempt) with 9:08 remaining.

Kentucky reached the Florida 25-yard line on the following drive but failed to convert a fourth-and-9 play rather than attempt what would have been around a 40-yard field goal. The Wildcats stopped Florida on fourth down to get one last chance for a game-tying drive with 1:43 left but threw our straight incompletions.

Player of the game

Philo entered the game with just 104 rushing yards on the season, but he gashed Kentucky on the ground throughout the evening. He completed just 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards but gained 102 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. His previous high for rushing yards in a game was 57 two years ago while at Georgia Tech.

Key stat

Kentucky is 7-0 when winning or tying the turnover battle. It is now 0-3 when losing it.

5 things you need to know from No. 11 UK’s crushing 21-14 loss vs. Florida