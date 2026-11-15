Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to pass the ball during a game against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Five things you need to know from No. 11 Kentucky football’s 21-14 loss vs. Florida:

1. Cats’ playoff hopes take a likely-fatal blow. With its second straight loss, Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) saw its hopes of earning the first bid to the College Football Playoff in school history damaged severely.

UK entered Saturday night’s game ranked 11th in the College Football Playoff ratings. That meant Will Stein’s Wildcats held the last available at-large position to the 12-team field (the highest-rated league champion from a group of six conference gets the 12th bid).

In absorbing a third loss, however, UK’s realistic shot at earning a playoff berth is likely gone.

While it is conceivable that a three-loss SEC team may get a playoff bid this season, that seems far more likely for a traditional football brand such as Alabama or Texas than it is for historically pigskin-challenged UK.

2. A running quarterback gashes UK again. Mobile quarterbacks have given Kentucky fits in 2026. Florida’s Aaron Philo had not been a prolific runner prior to Saturday night. The Gators QB came to Lexington having rushed for a net-104 yards on 44 carries all season.

Against the UK defense, Philo looked like Tim Tebow.

The Georgia Tech transfer carried 15 times for 102 yards. As the Gators rallied from a 7-2 halftime deficit, Philo repeatedly ran through Kentucky arm tackles to make big plays.

On what became Florida’s game-winning drive, Philo converted third-and-8 with a 15-yard run and third-and-4 with a 5-yard run before scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run.

3. Brad White’s happy homecoming. White, Mark Stoops’ defensive coordinator at UK from 2019 through last year, has had a bumpy ride in his debut season as Florida DC.

But White’s Gators’ “D” did him proud on his return to Lexington.

Florida held Kentucky to 242 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats ran for only 61 yards. Florida’s defense made a momentum-flipping play on UK’s first offensive drive of the second half.

Edge rusher Jayden Woods sacked UK quarterback Kenny Minchey and stripped the ball loose. Brendan Bett recovered, and that set UF up for a short-field touchdown.

After the Kentucky defense earned the Wildcats a final chance to rally by stopping Florida on 4th down at the UK 35, the Gators’ defense held UK without a single yard as Minchey threw four incomplete passes.

White and Florida coach Jon Sumrall — the former UK linebacker and assistant coach — won the chess match vs. Kentucky’s offensive brain trust of Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

4. Ex-Cats as coaches vs. the Cats. Across the decades, there have not been an abundance of former Kentucky football players who have gone on to coach against UK as head men.

Among those that Sumrall joined in doing so are:

• Charlie McClendon. A letterman at UK in 1949 and 1950, McClendon went on to go 15-3 vs. the Cats as coach at LSU from 1962 through 1979.

• Jerry Claiborne. A standout defensive back who letter at Kentucky in 1946, 1948 and 1949, Claiborne eventually returned home to coach the Wildcats from 1982 through 1989. Prior to that however, Claiborne went 2-2 vs. UK while coaching Virginia Tech from 1961 through 1970) and 2-1-1 against Kentucky as Maryland head man (1972-1981).

• Howard Schnellenberger. A star end at Kentucky from 1952 through 1955, Schnellenberger went on to become the head coach of the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, plus Miami, Louisville, Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic in college football. Schnellenberger coached against UK onlly twice, however, losing to the Cats once as U of L head mand and once as FAU coach.

• Doug Martin. A Kentucky quarterback from 1981 through 1984, Martin coached two different schools vs. UK. He went 0-1 against the Cats as Kent State coach and was 0-2 vs. Kentucky as New Mexico State head man.

• Jon Sumrall. The ex-UK linebacker (2002 through 2004) is now 1-0 against his college alma mater.

5. Cats vs. their permanent SEC foes. Under the new, nine-game SEC scheduling format that went into effect this season, there are only three Southeastern Conference teams that Kentucky will face every year: Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Because those are opponents you will face every year, success against the “permanent three” is vital for Kentucky football to succeed.

In Will Stein’s first season, UK went 1-2 against its permanent league foes, with a win at South Carolina and losses at Tennessee and to Florida.

For Kentucky to achieve the level of success to which Stein aspires, it will need to do better in the future vs. its three annual league foes.

Fashion report

For its final SEC home game of 2026, Kentucky wore black helmets, black jerseys with blue letters and white numbers and black pants.

This was the third game in the past three seasons in which UK wore all-black uniforms and is the third consecutive time the Wildcats have lost as men in all-black.

Kentucky football’s playoff hopes dealt crippling blow with home loss to Florida