Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) react after the 2026 NFL Madrid Game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase explained why he’s looking forward to an NFL Week 10 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium.

“I think I love late games,” Chase told reporters this week. “I get the whole day to sleep and get my rest up. I think that’s the best part about the late games. Kick it with my kids and family for the half of the day. But I don’t know, it’s something about just playing at nighttime with the lights going. It feels like Friday night football when you’re a kid again, you know?”

“I just love the fact that it’s like a high school football, you know?” Chase continued. “You get to play with the big lights on, and that was the big emphasis when I was in high school.”

Chase said it’s important for the Bengals to be detail-oriented against Pittsburgh.

“I think the guys have been realizing they’ve got to want it more,” Chase said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve got to want it more, especially when we’re playing in tough games like this. And every play is going to count, you know what I’m saying? Even when you don’t think the ball is coming or even a blocking scheme, whatever may happen, you’ve got to take that play seriously every play. And I think the guys have been cracking down on the smaller details and everything else to make us win.”

“I think at the end of the day, you’ve got to look at the game as it’s the first game of the season,” Chase continued. “You look at it as the first game of the season, and that’s how we need to look at it. We don’t need to look at it as AFC North, No. 1 seed. ... None of that should be in our head. It should be looking at it as 0-0, first game of the season. We’ve got to go out there and try to win.”

Chase was asked what he thinks when he sees the photo of him giving ex-Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird.

“I love it,” Chase said. “Because I want to do it again, but I don’t want to get fined. So I love it, though. But it’s a cool picture, though. Honestly, it’s really, really cool, though. ... Yeah, I would definitely do that again, yeah. ... I don’t even know what made me do that, bro. I’ll be honest.”

Chase said he looks forward to the White Bengal game

.“Pretty cool,” Chase said. “I think it’s awesome. You know, I like – I actually like how the stadium looks when it’s like this. You know what I’m saying? It looks a lot cooler. It looks a lot better. But I definitely can feel I have all the energy for the week. ... I think it’s just good, man. A lot of the times the fans are like all – I’m not going to say they’re all over, but everybody has their unique thing, what they do when it comes to the game. I think this is around the time when we get to see everybody on one color.”

Joe Burrow somehow hasn’t played in a prime time time at home in the regular season against an AFC North opponent.

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