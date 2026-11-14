Nov 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images Jaime Valdez/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do you wonder what music powers SGA?

Here’s your answer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a guest editor for Spotify and is curating a playlist called “Heat Check.” The first edition of the playlist was released this week and is made up of 50 tracks with a hip-hop heavy angle. He plans to update it monthly for the foreseeable future.

In a promotional interview with the streaming platform, the Oklahoma City Thunder star and former Kentucky guard said that he especially wants to highlight new artists with the playlist.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole career, obviously, up until now,” he said, noting he finds new music via social media. “I just always think opportunity and spotlight, whenever I can give it, because of my journey to the top, I try to do so.”

Along with lesser-known artists like Summrs, Tezzus and Icez, there’s several songs by some of today’s top hitmakers. Gilgeous-Alexander’s friend Drake, who is a fellow Canadian, has a handful of placements. His new single “Ya Hit” with Future and Travis Scott, “Cold Shoulder” with Don Toliver and Yebba, “Whisper My Name” and “Little Birdie” are on the playlist. There’s also a throwback with Justin Bieber’s “Right Here,” which features the OVO ringleader.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the weekend fourth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game, credits his parents for developing his passion for music from an early age. He recalled fond memories of his dad listening to Lil Wayne and there are two songs from the Young Money leader on the playlist.