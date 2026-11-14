A Cup of Common Wealth, at 105 Eastern Ave. in Lexington, Ky., is seen in a July 2019 photo. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

A Cup of Common Wealth, a popular downtown coffee house that has been up for sale since last summer, will remain open under new ownership.

The shop announced on its Facebook page Friday that longtime customers Abby and Alex Clay are the new owners of both A Cup of Common Wealth and Magic Beans Coffee Roasters.

“Abby has experience in the coffee industry, and Alex has longtime business management experience,” the post stated.

The shop on Eastern Avenue has been in business since 2013. Its previous owner, Salvador Sanchez, said in June that he had taken a job in New York and would probably close A Cup of Common Wealth by the end of the year if he didn’t find a buyer.

The business, which built a loyal following by offering a “pay it forward” wall where customers could buy a drink for someone else and set their own parameters for who would receive it, was named Lexington’s Small Business of the Year in 2016.

Chocolate Holler, one of a few spin-offs A Cup of Common Wealth tried over the years, closed earlier this year after nine years in business.

The new owners said in the social media post that they’ve been visiting A Cup of Common Wealth since 2014 and value the spirit the company was built on: “The heart and soul of Cup speaks deeply to us — to Embrace community, Serve others, and Create culture. Buying Cup is our chance to pay those ideals forward in each and every drink, smile, and breakfast taco.

“We share endless gratitude to Sal and everything that he and countless staff, customers, and friends built over the last 13+ years. Sal always saw A Cup of Common Wealth as the shop the community built, and we look forward to being the next stewards of that mission.

“While change is inevitable, there are many, many parts of Cup that will stay the same. The door will be blue, the baristas will ask what you’re up to today, the brew will shine, and the drinks will be great. And of course, Donashello (the shop’s toy turtle mascot) isn’t going anywhere!

“To our regulars, our weekenders, the out-of-towners, and to everyone who walks through our doors, our commitment is to be Cup. To be Lexington. To give a bright smile and a kind word without a second thought. Everyone is welcome at Cup, and we mean everyone.”