Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) is congratulated by Kentucky Wildcats forward Ousmane N'diaye (19) following a Kentucky victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during a game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Trying to spin a one-point win over winless Northern Arizona as a positive for Kentucky basketball is an impossible task.

Mark Pope tried anyway, though.

“I hope everybody at Rupp had fun,” Pope said after a 78-77 win over the Lumberjacks on Friday, when asked about his message to the fans following a result that was perhaps even more concerning than the 20-point loss to Kansas earlier in the week. “Like, it was a pretty exciting game. You saw a Northern Arizona team that was playing great basketball, and a Kentucky team that was trying to find themselves.

“It came down to the last second. It’s pretty entertaining. If not well executed, it’s really entertaining, and I think this is going to be a fun team to follow.”

The Rupp Arena crowd did roar in excitement when Alex Wilkins gave Kentucky the lead on a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left, but the portion of the crowd engaged enough to try and will Pope’s team to a win down the stretch was still not loud enough to drown out the boos that rained down at multiple times in the game.

The boos hit a crescendo when Pope called a timeout with 1:37 remaining after Northern Arizona had just stretched its lead to four with a tip-in dunk.

The same Northern Arizona team had lost by 31 points at Arizona earlier in the week. It had lost at UNLV by 12 and at New Mexico by 29. Each of its opponents prior to Friday had scored at least 89 points.

In its first three games, Northern Arizona had been outrebounded by 19 but grabbed 12 more rebounds than Kentucky. Northern Arizona’s first three opponents combined for 42 offensive rebounds, but Kentucky rebounded just one of its own misses. After converting just 27.3% of their 3-point attempts in the previous two games, the Lumberjacks hit 13 of 26 (50%) 3s against Kentucky.

But Pope tried to spin the win as a positive anyway.

“I thought (Northern Arizona) did a terrific job, played well, made shots, were tough, did an unbelievable job on the defensive glass for the whole night, and made a real game of it,” Pope said. “Proud of our guys for coming up with the win, finding a way to win. So much to learn, so much to grow from.

“Some good things to take away, including some things that we need to work on. And we’re excited to keep learning and growing.”

Kentucky’s schedule set up in a way that there was little opportunity for Pope and company to erase any of the bad taste from the Kansas loss until the next test against a high-major opponent Nov. 20 against Indiana.

Pope’s growing list of detractors were surely prepared to shrug off what were expected to be comfortable wins against Northern Arizona and Grambling State before then. Unless of course, things got worse.

Even with Wilkins’ game-winning shot, that’s what happened Friday.

For Kentucky to even get the opportunity for Wilkins’ heroics, Northern Arizona — which had made all 10 of its free throws to that point — had to miss the front end of a one-and-one twice in the final 12 seconds. After the first miss, UK center Malachi Moreno lost the ball out of bounds while trying to corral a rebound.

Northern Arizona guard Chris Komin, who totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the game, then made his first real mistake of the night. Wilkins made him pay.

“I feel like this is the lowest you’ll see us at,” UK forward Milan Momcilovic said on the postgame radio show.

Perhaps that optimism will eventually be justified.

This is far from the first Kentucky team to narrowly avoid what would have been an embarrassing early season loss. Some Kentucky teams that did lose to overmatched opponents still rallied to better finishes.

But in a tenure that has become characterized by public relations blunders, Pope committed another one Friday.

“This team, with one exception, they’re finding ways to win games,” Pope said. “We’ll continue down that path as we try and kind of settle the ship and execute better.”

One 20-point loss in four official games is quite the exception. There were plenty of words to describe the Northern Arizona performance too.

Pope might be the only person who decided to pick “fun” as the one most appropriate.

UK basketball avoids disaster with Alex Wilkins’ 3 to beat Northern Arizona

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 78-77 win vs. Northern Arizona