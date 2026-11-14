Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches his team play during a game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Five things you need to know from No. 24 Kentucky’s 78-77 win vs. Northern Arizona:

1. Alex Wilkins bails Kentucky out. What seemed on the verge of becoming a shocking and embarrassing UK home defeat was negated in the nick of time when Alex Wilkins sank a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.1 seconds left that gave UK its winning margin.

It was Wilkins who hit a last-second shot during exhibition season that sent UK’s contest with Central Florida into overtime, where the Cats pulled away to win.

Wilkins was in position to win the game because Northern Arizona star Chris Komin, who lit up Kentucky for 25 points, missed the front end of the bonus with the Lumberjacks up 77-75 with eight seconds left in the game.

2. Kentucky was out-hustled. Whether UK deserved to win the game is highly debatable.

Northern Arizona entered the game with a rebound margin of minus-6.3 through its first three games.

That was tied for No. 314 in NCAA Division I men’s basketball out of 361 teams.

Yet the Lumberjacks outrebounded Kentucky 32-20. UK managed one — one! — offensive rebound in the entire game.

Greater “want to” from Northern Arizona appeared to play a decisive role in Friday’s rebounding numbers.

3. The UK 3-point defense continues to struggle. After allowing Kansas to sink 10 3-pointers (on 26 tries) in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats saw Northern Arizona sink 13 of 26 treys,

Chris Komin sank 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Ryan Abelman hit 3 of 7 and Cade Bennett 2 of 4 for the Lumberjacks.

Kentucky is really struggling defensively.

4. Bad news/Good news. The 20-point bludgeoning, 89-69, that No. 15 Kansas applied to Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday in Chicago was the fifth loss of 20 or more points UK has absorbed under Mark Pope.

The victory over Northern Arizona makes UK 5-0 in the games that have immediately followed the 20-point drubbings.

5.Crushing the ‘little guys.’ Over the past five seasons of the previous Kentucky coaching regime, the Wildcats lost games to Evansville, Richmond, St. Peter’s (in the NCAA Tournament), UNC Wilmington and Oakland (NCAA tourney).

So whatever other failures there have so far been in UK’s Mark Pope coaching era, the Kentucky head man and his teams have avoided embarrassing defeats to teams from leagues far down the college hoops “food chain” from UK.

Northern Arizona came perilously close to changing that.

Instead, Alex Wilkins called game.

UK basketball avoids disaster with Alex Wilkins’ 3 to beat Northern Arizona

Suffice to say, UK basketball getting smoked by Kansas was not what Mark Pope needed

5 things you need to know from UK’s 89-69 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic

Ask Mark Anything: Why wasn’t Mason Williams more heavily recruited?

After criticism, is Mark Pope finding Kentucky’s recruiting sweet spot?