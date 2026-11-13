\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3XR6Fr_1H46jSiI00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR6Fr_1H46jSiI00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003cfigcaption>Blue Grass Airport Lexington Herald-Leader \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>A nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon was affecting flights at Blue Grass Airport.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The \u003ca href="https://www.cnn.com/2026/11/13/us/live-news/flights-ground-stop-faa" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">ground stop was lifted\u003c/a> at about 8:30 p.m., but travelers across the country were still facing delays and cancellations as flights slowly resumed.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://fids.bluegrassairport.com/fids/fids.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">The Blue Grass Airport website\u003c/a> listed departures to Chicago and Atlanta as leaving hours after initially scheduled Friday night. Inbound flights were either arriving hours later than planned or were canceled altogether.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“For passengers flying tomorrow morning, please check your airline app or website for the latest information during this nationwide ground stop,” the airport said in a social media post Friday night.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“We currently have four flights on the ground — two from American Airlines, one from Delta Air Lines, and one from Allegiant,” airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill said in a message at about 5 p.m. “Those customers are here with us in the terminal as we await more information. There are no airlines currently en route to us.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Federal Aviation Administration \u003ca href="https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/faa-orders-nationwide-ground-stop-departing-flights-reasons-safety-rcna609247" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">halted all departing flights\u003c/a> Friday afternoon “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the FAA said in a statement posted to social media at about 5 p.m. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport issued a statement saying the ground stop sent just before 4 p.m. was causing delays.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for flight status updates including delays and cancellations,” the statement read.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Gerry Brooks, a former Liberty Elementary School \u003ca href="https://www.kentucky.com/news/local/education/article152376222.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">principal who has a huge social media following\u003c/a>, said in a video posted to Facebook that he was on a plane outside Cincinnati when the ground stop was announced.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“The flight attendant, who is a teacher, came up to my row and said, ‘Just to let you guys know that we are in a nationwide flight stoppage because they’re having communication issues, and they can’t communicate with the towers,’” Brooks said in a video posted from Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. “And we are in the air.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Brooks said he was “worried to death,” but the plane landed safely.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1139374475125128%2F&show_text=true&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="591">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003ci>Herald-Leader education reporter Valarie Honeycutt Spears contributed to this report.\u003c/i>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ci>This is a developing story and may be updated.\u003c/i>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>