undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lexington
One person injured, four displaced by fire at Lexington duplex
By Karla WardChristopher Leach,10 days ago
One person was hospitalized and four were displaced after a fire at a home in Lexington on Friday afternoon.
The Lexington Fire Department said crews were called to a structure fire at 242 Carlisle Ave. at 12:10 p.m. When they arrived at the single-story duplex at 12:13 p.m., the incident was upgraded to a working fire.
One occupant of the home was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no firefighters were injured.