Lexington Fire Department Fire Station No. 24 houses Engine 24 and Tanker 1 on Magnolia Springs Drive in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

One person was hospitalized and four were displaced after a fire at a home in Lexington on Friday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department said crews were called to a structure fire at 242 Carlisle Ave. at 12:10 p.m. When they arrived at the single-story duplex at 12:13 p.m., the incident was upgraded to a working fire.

One occupant of the home was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no firefighters were injured.