Logos of organizations under the Addiction Recovery Care umbrella were on display at ARC’s career services office in Louisa, Ky., on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet has launched an investigation into Addiction Recovery Care after it received numerous complaints from current employees who allege they have gone weeks without pay.

In an emailed statement to the Herald-Leader Friday, the cabinet confirmed the Division of Wages and Hours opened an investigation into Addiction Recovery Care after receiving multiple complaints from employees regarding non-payment of wages.

It’s the latest investigation into ARC, which was once the largest addiction treatment provider in Kentucky. The company has faced hurdles over the past four years withan FBI investigation, a $16 million settlement with the federal Justice Department and federal charges against the former CEO and founder Tim Robinson.

Vanessa Keeton, ARC’s spokesperson, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said in a statement Friday it was taking the allegations seriously.

“Gov. Beshear and his administration are taking these reports seriously and have opened an investigation into Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), which remains ongoing,” the governor’s office said. “The governor believes every person should be paid fairly and accurately for their hard work, and encourages anyone experiencing issues with payment from their employer to report their concerns by filing a complaint immediately with Team Kentucky’s Education and Labor Cabinet.”

‘We are struggling’

Several employees have come forward in recent days to share their concerns that the company, which was founded in 2008, has not paid many of them in more than two weeks.

Brittany Worthington, a current employee at ARC, went live on Facebook Thursday with one question to address problems.

She outlined in the post her and her coworkers’ experiences, saying they were going without pay and some were unable to pay their bills. Worthington said she was cutting her live video short so she could DoorDash in an effort to earn extra money.

“We are struggling,” she said. “Me, myself, I have not been paid for my check that was due on October 30, and I have another check that is due tomorrow.”

As of Friday at 2 p.m., Worthington said she and other staff had not been paid. She was told that they would not receive their most recent check until people from the last pay period were paid. Some employees have gone more than a month without pay, according to Worthington.

“I had a coworker whose internet was cut off and couldn’t work,” she said. “I have another coworker who is selling items out of her home to pay her bills because she is fixing to lose everything.”

She said her biggest concern is the lack of communication from leadership as to when they will be paid, and why they are not being paid.

Worthington said staff aren’t even clear on whether the company is still operating under the name ARC, or if they’re going by Unison, which they were told was going to acquire ARC.

“We need answers. We need to know why we aren’t being paid,” Worthington said. “Why are we not being heard?”

Lack of pay due to Medicaid cuts

In an internal email sent Nov. 12 and obtained by the Herald-Leader, ARC leadership said the company hoped to have more information for employees about pay issues, and hoped they would get the Oct. 30 payroll distributed as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult these delays have been for your and your families,” the email reads. “We recognize the tremendous strain this has placed on our employees, and we sincerely apologize for the hardship and uncertainty.”

The email did confirm the company is still expecting to transition to Unison.

In a September company-wide email, company leaders attributed payroll disruptions to a lack of collections from Kentucky Medicaid, which recently underwent a billing overhaul.

From 2019 to 2024, ARC billed the state over $400 million for psychoeducation and peer support, earning the company more than $125 million. That was about a quarter of all reimbursements paid to Kentucky providers during that time.

The Herald-Leader, in partnership with ProPublica, reported over the last year that ARC routinely staffed its residential addiction treatment facilities with employees who weren’t medically licensed or properly credentialed.

ARC officials told staff that the cuts to Medicaid and delays in reimbursements “significantly affected our available funds.”

During the week of Oct. 12, ARC companies received only 30% of their normal weekly collections, the email said.

ARC’s troubled past

The labor cabinet’s investigation comes at the heels of a tumultuous year for the company, which recently agreed to a $16 million civil settlement with the Department of Justice.

The company’s former CEO and founder, Tim Robinson, was federally indicted for money laundering and fraud. His trial is upcoming in February 2027, and he has requested the trial be moved due to extensive media coverage and publicity.

Since 2024, ARC has seen a steady decline with multiple facility closures across the state and mass layoffs.

The company has also been in legal battles with creditor companies, who accused ARC and Robinson of reselling tax credits.

Most recently, a Kentucky man filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ARC claiming his brother died due to negligent medical care at the facility.

This is a developing story and could be updated.