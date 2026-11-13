The Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort is under new ownership and will get getting multimillion makeover. The renovated property will include two new restaurants and hotel lobby bar. Rendering provided

A Central Kentucky landmark is about to get a major makeover after 40 years. The Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard announced that it is now under new ownership with a multimillion-dollar renovation in the works.

Franklin DevCo, which was organized in 2024 by Georget T. Underhill III, purchased the hotel in December 2024 for $7 million. The 163-room property will be renovated using $33 million in industrial revenue bonds issued through Franklin County and the Franklin County school system. The property also has been awarded a potential $7.5 million in historic tax credits as well as $1.4 million in state tourism tax incentives, according to a spokesperson.

The Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort is under new ownership and will get getting multimillion makeover. Rendering provided

The hotel is planning a spring 2027 debut. The update will include a multilevel penthouse, a new grand ballroom and about 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, according to a news release.

The project also will include two new restaurants and a lobby bar.

“We know people in Frankfort have a personal connection to this hotel, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Colin Underhill, representing Franklin DevCo, in a statement. “Our focus is on getting the details right and making improvements that people will appreciate for years to come. We’re invested in the long-term success of this property and this community.”

The property will be managed by OTH Hotels & Resorts, according to the announcement, and will continue operating under the Capital Plaza Hotel name during this renovation.

The Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort is under new ownership and will get getting multimillion makeover. Rendering provided

It’s expected to become a destination for tourists visiting nearby distilleries including Buffalo Trace, Castle & Key and Whiskey Thief, as well as serve as a resource for legislative sessions and visitors to the state’s capital.

The hotel was once part of a larger complex in downtown Frankfort that included a convention center and the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower that were demolished on March 18, 2018.

In February, the Frankfort City Commission authorized a resolution approving next steps toward constructing a new event center.

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