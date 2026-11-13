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Kentucky landmark sold: What's next for Frankfort's Capital Plaza Hotel
By Janet Patton,9 days ago
A Central Kentucky landmark is about to get a major makeover after 40 years. The Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard announced that it is now under new ownership with a multimillion-dollar renovation in the works.
Franklin DevCo, which was organized in 2024 by Georget T. Underhill III, purchased the hotel in December 2024 for $7 million. The 163-room property will be renovated using $33 million in industrial revenue bonds issued through Franklin County and the Franklin County school system. The property also has been awarded a potential $7.5 million in historic tax credits as well as $1.4 million in state tourism tax incentives, according to a spokesperson.
The hotel is planning a spring 2027 debut. The update will include a multilevel penthouse, a new grand ballroom and about 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, according to a news release.
The project also will include two new restaurants and a lobby bar.
“We know people in Frankfort have a personal connection to this hotel, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Colin Underhill, representing Franklin DevCo, in a statement. “Our focus is on getting the details right and making improvements that people will appreciate for years to come. We’re invested in the long-term success of this property and this community.”
The property will be managed by OTH Hotels & Resorts, according to the announcement, and will continue operating under the Capital Plaza Hotel name during this renovation.
It’s expected to become a destination for tourists visiting nearby distilleries including Buffalo Trace, Castle & Key and Whiskey Thief, as well as serve as a resource for legislative sessions and visitors to the state’s capital.
The hotel was once part of a larger complex in downtown Frankfort that included a convention center and the 28-story Capital Plaza Tower that were demolished on March 18, 2018.
In February, the Frankfort City Commission authorized a resolution approving next steps toward constructing a new event center.
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