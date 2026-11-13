Wes Henderson has been accused of secretly filming family members and others in intimate situations in a court filing. His wife, Julie Henderson, has filed for divorce.

Julie Henderson, the wife of bourbon maker Wes Henderson, has filed for divorce after he was accused in a court filing of secretly filming family members and others in intimate situations.

She asked a judge to seal the case.

Julie Henderson filed for divorce on Oct. 19, stating that “the marriage is irretrievably broken with no possible hopes of reconciliation.”

On Nov. 3, a Jefferson Family Court judge denied Julie Henderson’s request to seal the divorce case in its entirety but said that the parties could request individual filings be sealed or redacted.

Wes Henderson, member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of fame best known for founding the Angel’s Envy whiskey brand before selling it in 2015 for a reported $150 million to Bacardi, was accused in a sealed lawsuit in Oldham County of secretly recording himself, family members and others in private settings, including at The Kentucky Castle.

Former guests at The Kentucky Castle have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Wes Henderson and the hotel’s parent companies. In a statement, TKC Hospitality said on Thursday that there is no evidence that hotel guests were filmed and no recording devices were found.

Homeland Security has confirmed it is investigating. No criminal charges have been filed against Wes Henderson.

Wes Henderson bought the Kentucky Castle in 2023 and founded a new whiskey brand, True Story, with plans to launch a new Woodford County distillery. Those plans are on hold amid several lawsuits over unpaid debts.

The pool at the Kentucky Castle waited for hotel guests on a cloudless June morning. In summer, the landmark venue has about 80% occupancy, according to owner Wes Henderson, and the wedding venue and the restaurant stay busy, he said. Janet Patton/jpatton1@herald-leader.com

According to a court filing from June, family members vacationing at Wes Henderson’s Melbourne, Florida, home discovered approximately 15 hidden cameras, some with live-streaming capability and some with SD cards for recording, in bedrooms and bathrooms.

“The cameras also captured the defendant, Wes Henderson, having sex with other women (not his wife),” the court filing said. “Upon information and belief, the cameras captured other adults having sex, as well as footage of what appeared to be a homeless individual, potentially a minor, who happened to be carrying a portable medical device, using the restroom.”

They shared the information with other relatives and with Julie Henderson, who then agreed to allow the Hendersons’ shared Oldham County home to be searched, according to the filing.

Another 15 hidden cameras were discovered, according to the filing. The filing said that Julie Henderson at the time wanted to seek a divorce but apparently later reconciled with Wes Henderson.

But the latest filing in Jefferson County states they have been separated since June 2025.

The filing also said that Julie Henderson is a co-owner with Wes Henderson in unspecified business ventures, as well as fitness centers that she owns. The filing requests that a “property settlement agreement entered into by the parties be incorporated in the final decree of the Court.”

Julie Henderson operates four Burn Boot Camp gyms in the Louisville area. After the allegations about Wes Henderson and hidden cameras surfaced, Burn Boot Camp corporate took over the gyms, which were searched for cameras. No recording devices were found, according to a spokeswoman for Burn Boot Camp.

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