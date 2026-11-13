Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton begins her third term on Jan. 4, 2027. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

The 2026 midterm elections are over in Kentucky, and statewide results will be certified by Nov. 10. Newly elected officials across federal, state and local offices will take their oaths on different dates in early January 2027.

FULL STORY: When do Kentucky’s newly elected officials take office? Here are key dates

Here are key takeaways:

Federal officials start first: U.S. senators and U.S. representatives begin their new terms at noon on Jan. 3, 2027, as set by the 20th Amendment.

start first: U.S. senators and U.S. representatives begin their new terms at noon on Jan. 3, 2027, as set by the 20th Amendment. State lawmakers follow on Jan. 1, 2027. Kentucky senators serve four-year terms, while state representatives serve two-year terms before the next election.

follow on Jan. 1, 2027. Kentucky senators serve four-year terms, while state representatives serve two-year terms before the next election. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton begins her third term on Jan. 4, 2027.

Linda Gorton begins her third term on Jan. 4, 2027. Judges take the bench Jan. 4, 2027. Court of appeals judges and circuit judges serve eight-year terms, while district judges serve four-year terms.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.