Lexington Police Department police car. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

A fifth suspect in a Lexington homicide case was arrested Thursday after Lexington police say they received a “significant tip” in the case.

Jasiya Mock, 19, is charged with complicity to murder and several counts of complicity to commit robbery, complicity to auto theft, complicity to criminal mischief and complicity to commit wanton endangerment.

Mock, along with four other suspects, are accused of killing Kevin David Villanueva Gutierrez, 26, of Lexington, and committing other crimes that took place including multiple car thefts, arson and a barrage of gunfire. The homicide took place Aug. 29 on Cross Keys Road, and Villanueva Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The other four suspects were arrested approximately one month ago, and Mock had been unidentified and on the run since. Police said Friday that a significant tip from the public, as well as the Real Time Intelligence Center and Flock cameras, helped investigators identify Mock.

Court documents say Mock was positively identified as a suspect Nov. 7. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Overnight crime spree and Cross Keys Road murder

Lexington police Det. Jeremy Adkins previously testified that Mock, along with Nolan Baker, 18; Traisan Fields, also 18; and Malachi Haynes, 20, were involved in the Cross Keys Road homicide and other crimes that same night. The fifth person was a juvenile who was shot in the head during the homicide.

The group allegedly stole three cars before making their way over to Ohio Street, where they shot a woman in the hip. After shooting the woman, they allegedly drove one of the stolen cars to Cross Keys Road and encountered Villanueva Gutierrez.

Court documents say they saw a “unique handgun” in Villanueva Gutierrez’s possession and made a comment about wanting the gun before firing shots. Adkins testified that the juvenile who was shot attempted to defuse the situation but was grazed in the head by a bullet that ultimately struck Villanueva Gutierrez.

The juvenile was dropped off at his girlfriend’s house following the shooting but later checked himself into a hospital. Court documents say he suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling.

The group allegedly fled Cross Keys Road in one of the stolen cars, which was later found abandoned and engulfed in flames in the back parking lot at Tates Creek Golf Course on Gainesway Park. Court documents say the fire was intentionally set with clothes that had been dipped into the vehicle’s fuel tank.

Video surveillance allegedly captured the suspects changing clothes after lighting the car on fire and entering Falcon Crest Apartments on Centre Parkway, according to court documents.

The suspects were linked to the crimes with video surveillance, cellphone location data, a witness and Snapchat videos, according to court documents.

Adkins said officers found a gun on Fields when he was arrested, and found two guns at Baker’s house during the execution of a search warrant following his arrest. It’s unknown if any of the guns in the police’s possession were used in the homicide.

Two 9 mm shell casings were found on Cross Keys Road, and investigators are working to find a match. Adkins said a 9 mm shell casing found at the Ohio Street scene and the 9 mm shell casing from the Cross Keys Road scene were fired from the same gun.

Baker, Fields and Haynes faces the same charges as Mock along with additional charge of complicity to commit arson.. Their cases were sent to the Fayette grand jury after a judge found probable cause in all of their cases.

Mock is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court Friday.