A former Clark County Schools employee faces DUI and hit and run charges and a former Conkwright Elementary teacher is accused of abusing an autistic child. Katie Goodale/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

Two women previously employed by Clark County Schools in Winchester are facing separate criminal cases, according to court documents. The charges involve a drunken driving crash and the alleged abuse of an autistic student.

Here’s what to know about both cases:

Susan Becraft, 59, of Winchester, is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly causing a crash Monday evening at Bypass Road and Redwing Drive and registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171 — more than double the legal limit of 0.08. Superintendent Dustin Howard said Becraft has not worked for Clark County Public Schools since mid-October and the incident was not related to the district or driving a bus.

Jordan Royalty, 32, a former teacher at Conkwright Elementary School, faces two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under after video allegedly showed her dragging an autistic 5-year-old by the wrist on Oct. 8 and again nearly two weeks later, when the child busted his lip. Royalty was arrested Oct. 27, released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Clark District Court on Dec. 21.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.