Lexington Police Department crime scene. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Police thought skeletal remains discovered in an Eastern Kentucky house could have been a child, but further investigation determined they were an animal, according to recently released information from the Paintsville Police Department.

The remains were found inside a house on Main Street in Paintsville Wednesday. Police previously said homeowners were remodeling and discovered the remains and a dress underneath a bathtub.

Additional remains were found in a crawlspace beneath the bathroom, according to police.

The dress was the size of a child and one of the bones appeared similar to a child’s femur, police said. Officers did not find a skull, but thought the remains could have been a child given the size and appearance of the remains.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the remains, and determined they were animal remains.

“We want to emphasize that our agency took this investigation seriously and pursued all appropriate steps to establish the origin of the remains,” Paintsville police said in a Facebook post. “Given the circumstances surrounding the discovery, it was important that the matter receive the attention and examination necessary to reach an accurate conclusion.”