Felix Samuel Flores-Novas, 31, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in an online drug trafficking organization on Nov. 5, 2026. Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A Texas man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in an online, nationwide drug trafficking scheme that included Kentucky, according to court documents.

The scheme took place between October 2024 and November 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Kentucky. An online drug trafficking organization would advertise a variety of drugs on Protonmail, Telegram and its own websites, and ship the drugs all over the country, including to Kentucky.

One of the members of the organization, Felix Samuel Flores-Novas, 31, was in charge of fulfilling the orders and shipping them. Court documents say Flores-Novas stored the drugs at an apartment and shipped the drugs from multiple post offices in Austin, Texas.

The attorney’s office said the organization shipped over 3,000 packages of drugs from Austin, and Flores-Novas was a primary shipper. The orders Flores-Novas shipped primarily contained methamphetamine, but also included counterfeit oxycodone, Adderall and alprazolam pills.

Investigators learned about the operation in December 2024 and intercepted or received multiple packages of drugs through undercover purchases. Court documents say investigators intercepted or received 2,909 grams of methamphetamine, 527 grams of cocaine, 454 grams of psilocyn/psilocybin, 29 grams of d-lysergic acid and 24 grams of MDMA.

Investigators raided Flores-Novas’ apartment Nov. 5, 2025 and found a large amount of drugs, including more than 500 grams of methamphetamine., according to court documents.

On Nov. 5, one year after the raid, Flores-Novas was sentenced to 13 years in prison for unlawful distribution of a counterfeit drug and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

“This prosecution demonstrates the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to disrupting drug trafficking organizations, wherever they are based, and protecting all communities within their reach from the dangers of illegal and counterfeit narcotics,” Jason Parman, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a news release.