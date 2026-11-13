Police car lights Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

A former Central Kentucky school employee has been accused of causing a crash while driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, according to court documents.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of Bypass Road and Redwing Drive in Clark County. Court documents say a driver was waiting to turn left onto Bypass Road when Susan Becraft, 59, of Winchester, hit the driver’s car while making too wide of a right turn from Bypass Road onto Redwing Drive.

Becraft is former employee with Clark County Schools. Superintendent Dustin Howard confirmed she hasn’t worked for the school district since mid-October.

“Clark County Public Schools is aware of the incident earlier this week, which happened in the evening and is not related to CCPS or driving a bus,” Howard told the Herald-Leader Friday. “At this point, she is no longer an employee of Clark County Public Schools.”

A witness was following Becraft on Bypass Road before the crash happened and told police she had been swerving all over the road and nearly hit his car, according to court documents. The witness also told police that Becraft accelerated away at a high rate of speed after hitting the car at the intersection.

Becraft later called police from her house to report that she had been involved in the crash. An officer went to Becraft’s home and saw damage on her car that was consistent with the crash at the intersection, court documents say.

Becraft also told the officer she had a couple of beers at a birthday party, hours before the crash. She performed field sobriety tests and showed multiple signs of impairment, according to court documents.

After the tests, the officer took Becraft into custody. She agreed to take a breathalyzer test. Court documents say results from the test gave her a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171. The legal limit is 0.08.

Becraft is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid. She was released from custody the day after the crash on her personal recognizance, according to court records.