Hundreds lined the route from Lexington’s University of Kentucky hospital to Stanford, Ky., to pay tribute to an emergency room physician who died in a freak accident. Provided by Dr. Eric Guerrant.

Hundreds of people on Wednesday lined the route from Lexington’s University of Kentucky hospital to Stanford, paying tribute to emergency room physician James Turpin who died in a “freak accident,” his medical partner said.

Turpin was an emergency room doctor at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital at Stanford. He died after a fall at his home, said Dr. Eric Guerrant, who worked with Turpin for 21 years.

The Wednesday procession of emergency responders, friends and patients in each county along the route, began at UK where Turpin was treated for his injuries and where he had studied medicine and served his residency.

The display of admiration showed “how much he was appreciated and what an impact he had,” Guerrant said.

Turpin, 53, died at UK Hospital Wednesday following the accident at his home Sunday morning. Turpin got up to go to the bathroom during the night and mistakenly opened the door to his basement, and was injured when he fell down the stairs in “just a freak accident,” Guerrant said.

James Turpin Eric Guerrant

“It was an honor to be able to participate in taking him home and it was very impactful on his family to be able to see the lives he touched,” said Guerrant, who is also the Boyle County coroner. Turpin had a wife and an adult son.

“There were hundreds of emergency responders that had interacted with James over his career that felt the need to come out and pay their respects. We had patients who were at the hospital who he had taken care of, his nurses were there. I even had a colleague call us from China and relay how much she thought of James,” said Guerrant.

Turpin also was the medical director for Casey County EMS and for Lincoln County EMS. He had also served as chief of staff both at Fort Logan Hospital and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

In 2017, Turpin was named the EMS Medical Director of the Year for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

“James was known for his smiles, his hugs, and his compassion to his friends and his patients,” said Guerrant. “He was loved by his patients.”

Ephraim McDowell said in a statement that Turpin joined them in January 2007.

“Known for his warmth, dedication, and unwavering compassion, Dr. Turpin brought light to our hallways and comfort to countless patients and families. He was a dedicated and deeply valued clinician who made everyone around him better,” Ephraim McDowell said.

“As EMS Director, Dr. Turpin was also a dedicated advocate and partner to our local EMS community. His leadership and commitment helped strengthen the relationships between Ephraim McDowell Health and the EMS professionals who work tirelessly to care for our communities,” Ephraim McDowell Health officials said.

The Wednesday procession ended at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home at Liberty, where arrangements are pending.