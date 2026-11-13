The Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont shut down distilling at the end of 2025 and shifted bourbon production to its more industrial Booker Noe plant in Boston, Ky. But the tourism center remains open with new experiences planned.

Major Kentucky distillery Jim Beam, which stunned the world in December 2025 by closing its Clermont distillery for a year, plans to keep it offline at least through 2027.

“We’re going to continue to have distillation paused at our Clermont distillery,” said Suntory president and CEO Greg Hughes in an interview with the Herald-Leader. “But Clermont remains a very active part of our Kentucky operations.”

The campus, which has been the bourbon brand’s home just outside of Bardstown for 90 years, continues to operate tours and visitor experiences as well as bottling, aging, warehousing and other daily activities. But the bulk of distilling shifted to the larger industrial Booker Noe distillery in Boston.

Hughes said that after a $400 million expansion there a few years ago that increased distilling capacity by 50%, Beam was able to meet current distilling demands there while making improvements at the Clermont site. They’d originally planned to reopen sooner and still will someday.

“We’ll move back at some point to distilling at Clermont,” he said. “If demand accelerates dramatically, we have the flexibility to go back into production at Clermont. Obviously, we need to get the infrastructure improvements made, which will take us ... the better part of 2027.”

The historic still at the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont will undergo renovations and remain idled through 2027. But tours will be expanded to the craft Fred B. Noe Distillery. Other homeplace experiences, including the walk-up tasting bar, are still open. Provided

Production was down slightly in 2026 from the year before, he said. He did not give a specific figure.

“Obviously, we’re all down off of our peak levels ... of 2021 to 2022,” Hughes said.

Other Kentucky distillers have slowed production, with several including Green River and Lux Row, shutting down all bourbon making in 2026.

New Jim Beam flavor coming in 2027

In the meantime, he said, Beam is moving forward with growth areas, specifically new flavors including a Jim Beam Strawberry, which will come in early 2027.

“Whenever there’s a new flavor launch, like we had (Jim Beam) Pineapple two years ago, which was incredibly successful,” Hughes said. “What you see with flavors is it does boost the brand. It also tends to bring new consumers into the bourbon category as they’ll come in with a more approachable flavor, and then we tend to see those consumers migrate into the base bourbon business and base bourbon brands, so it’s always great to have a new flavor come out. It drives a lot of increased interest in the category."

Another big growth area for Suntory has been the ready-to-drink canned cocktails, he said.

“We’re committed to being the number one RTD player in the world, based off of the strength of our business in Japan and Oceana,” Hughes said. “When you include the U.S. and you look at malt beverages and wine-based beverages, things like Truly and White Claw, we fall to number two behind Mark Anthony. But we’re working to scale and make sure that with our quality spirits products we can be the number one RTD player in the world.”

Suntory, which also owns Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, also plans to stay at the top of the whiskey market globally and has been making inroads in key markets including India and Latin America, he said.

He said the U.S. market also could improve next year if inflation and affordability are under control.

U.S. whiskey sales

“The number one driver of beverage alcohol sales is disposable income, and as long as consumers, particularly younger consumers, are needing to choose between paying for gas, paying for rent, buying food, and drinking bourbon, those first three are going to win every time, right? So what we need is the affordability challenge for the U.S. consumer to be addressed as a fundamental thing to get beverage alcohol going in the right direction in the U.S.” Hughes said.

Beverage alcohol sales in the U.S. hit their lowest levels in decades in 2025, and have yet to recover outside of RTD sales.

“I think we’ll continue to grow share. For us, you know, both Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark are outperforming the category, and you know we’re going to keep pushing to drive growth on those,” Hughes said.

New tours at Beam Homeplace in Clermont

Kentucky bourbon makers have relied on tourism as a key growth driver.

To boost numbers at the Clermont homeplace, new tours are coming, including more catering to more knowledgeable bourbon drinkers, said Alex Bowie, director of Homeplace Experience for Suntory Global Spirits.

Visitors these days have become more spontaneous and are looking for fun.

“We want to put a little bit of fun back into it. Tours will always be important. Don’t get me wrong. Like doing tours is always massively important, and showing people what makes you different and how you produce it, attention to detail, quality, history, all those wonderful things that we have that we’re so lucky to have here at Beam,” Bowie said. “But I’d say for us, it’s also doing varied events, giving people more reasons to be able to come back to the distillery. You know, it used to be kind of one and done. We really want people to be engaged with us multiple times and see something different every time they come back.”

Events like Jim Beam Day, which has a festival-like atmosphere, or themed dinners at the on-site restaurant have become increasingly important, he said. One of the most popular attractions is the walk-up tasting bar, he said. No reservations need, just come and try what you like.

“We’re seeing more and more people really kind of leaving it within the sort of 24 hours before visiting us, to either book or just show up,” Bowie said. “So we’re trying to have some more different things that you know you don’t have to book a tour with us, but maybe you want to come and sample some bourbon. You want to use the restaurant and have some great Kentucky food, and maybe you want to look around the grounds or or use our gift shop.”

With the main still on site still shut down, how will they showcase Jim Beam production? Bowie said they plan to ramp up tours of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, a smaller craft facility that has continued to produce whiskey on site.

The Fred B. Noe Craft Distilllery in Clermont is open and new tours are planned of the facility known as “Freddie’s Playground.” Provided

Bowie said they’ve created a whole experience around the Fred B. Noe Distillery.

“It is the home of our innovation. It’s I always call it Freddie’s Playground. It’s where (master distiller Freddie Noe) and his team get to really push what American whiskey can be,” he said. Those tours are expected to go live in the spring, he said.

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