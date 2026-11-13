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Where to watch, how to follow UK's women's basketball game vs. Eastern Michigan
By Mark Story,4 days ago
Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-3):
Game time is noon EST at Memorial Coliseum (seating capacity of some 6,200) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
How to watch Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball on TV
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Sam Gore; analysis, Mike Neighbors
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 404
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (Channel 1607 HD)
How to listen to Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball on the radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630 (Lexington); WKRD-AM 790 (Louisville)
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84, Internet Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick
How to stream Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball online
Live video: You can livestream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (formerly known as Twitter)@kentuckysports;@heraldleader
On Bluesky: @kentuckysports,@heraldleader
Digital game program for Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball
The Kentucky roster:Click here
The Eastern Michigan roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan series history: Click here
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