Kentucky freshman guard Emily McDonald set a new Kentucky single-game record for 3-pointers in a game when she hit nine 3-pointers on 12 attempts to score 27 points in the No. 12 Wildcats’ 98-30 drubbing of Evansville Wednesday night. McDonald and UK face Eastern Michigan Sunday. Bradlee Reed-Whalen/Lexington Herald-Leader

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-3):

Game time is noon EST at Memorial Coliseum (seating capacity of some 6,200) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

How to watch Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball on TV

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Sam Gore; analysis, Mike Neighbors

Where to find the SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516 (in Lexington)

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (Channel 1607 HD)

How to listen to Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball on the radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630 (Lexington); WKRD-AM 790 (Louisville)

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84, Internet Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick

How to stream Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball online

Live video: You can livestream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (formerly known as Twitter)@kentuckysports;@heraldleader

On Bluesky: @kentuckysports,@heraldleader

Digital game program for Kentucky-EMU women’s basketball

The Kentucky roster:Click here

The Eastern Michigan roster: Click here

Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan series history: Click here

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