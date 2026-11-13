After Kentucky’s 89-69 loss to Kansas Tuesday in the Champions Classic, Mark Pope stands 47-26 as UK head coach. Jordan Prather/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky men’s basketball’s dispiriting performance in its 89-69 loss to Kansas on Tuesday night in the State Farm Champions Classic in Chicago filled this week’s “Ask Mark Anything” with questions about Mark Pope and his standing as UK coach.

There’s also a query on Will Stein and the future of the Kentucky football offense.

Let’s get to it.

Question one comes from “Tom in Florida” via email: “Will Mark Pope be fired in March 2027? Or will Pope’s firing occur in April 2027?”

Mark’s reply: For many, many reasons it would be better for the University of Kentucky if Mark Pope leads the 2026-27 UK men’s basketball team to a season of sufficient success that he is not fired at all.

Given that Kentucky has only played three games, there is more-than-ample time remaining for the Wildcats to produce a good year.

Personally, I don’t look at the Kentucky roster and see a Final Four team, but I do think there is enough talent to have a quality season.

That said, the level of play UK displayed against Kansas on the very big stage that is the Champions Classic was disheartening.

If that level of play persists, one of your questions may well get an affirmative answer.