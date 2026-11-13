Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) reacts during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Oct., 3, 2026. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

When the 2026 football schedule was released, Kentucky’s matchup with Florida brought clear intrigue.

Former UK linebacker and assistant coach Jon Sumrall would be returning to Kroger Field as the Gators head coach. With Will Stein on the UK sideline, the game would feature a matchup of the two coaches viewed as the top candidates to replace Mark Stoops last season.

But it would have been difficult to predict the greater stakes that would be on the line for Kentucky.

Here is what you need to know about the matchup.

What is at stake for Kentucky football vs. Florida

Kentucky dropped from sixth to 11th in the playoff committee’s top 25 after a loss at Tennessee.

The good news for Stein and company is that ranking suggests Kentucky still controls its own destiny in the playoff race. If Kentucky wins its final three games, it should be in the field at 10-2.

That quest starts with beating Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky cannot be picky about wins, but the Wildcats could use some style points, too. Lopsided final scores in the losses to Alabama and Tennessee hurt the playoff resume, even if those games were close for most of three quarters. Winning comfortably in the remaining games would help alleviate concerns about the committee possibly jumping one-loss Texas Tech or one-loss Wake Forest ahead if they win out, too. The bigger threat might be from No. 18 USC, which also has two losses but still has resume-boosting opportunities against No. 9 Indiana and No. 4 UCLA remaining.

Stein’s team also remains in contention for a berth in the final SEC Championship Game, but it will need help.

Kentucky needs to beat Florida and Missouri next week. It will also need Alabama and Tennessee to lose at least one more SEC game.

Kentucky football injury report

When Kentucky signed LSU transfer Nic Anderson out of the transfer portal to be its No. 1 wide receiver, Anderson’s extensive injury history made that decision a risk. Anderson appeared in the first seven games for Kentucky but has now missed two of the last three after being declared out for this week on Wednesday’s availability report.

Linebacker Antwan Smith, nickel back Jaden Smith and cornerback Grant Grayton, who are dealing with longer-term injuries, were the only other UK players on Wednesday’s report. All three were listed as out.

Kentucky football vs. Florida prediction

Florida has lost four of its past five games, but the one win was an upset victory at Texas. The Gators also beat Ole Miss earlier in the season, so Sumrall’s team is clearly capable of posting the type of performance that would ruin Kentucky’s playoff hopes. But the Kroger Field crowd could be enough to give Stein’s squad the spark it lacked a week ago when it was held out of the end zone against Tennessee despite reaching Volunteers territory on six drives. Kentucky 24, Florida 17.

The final word

“You’re only guaranteed 12 games, so you have to make the most of those opportunities. I think we’ve done a phenomenal job with that. This week is another opportunity to play another great opponent. Everything we want is still in front of us, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t take care of today.” — RB CJ Baxter

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