Hellenic Kitchen by Ilias Pappas, which features a build-your-own menu of Mediterranean and Greek sandwiches, bowls and salads. Provided

Three new places to grab a bite or a drink are about to open up in downtown Lexington. And one new restaurant is open right now.

Here’s what is coming soon and when. And where you can grab a bite today.

Hellenic Kitchen by Ilias Pappas

This new Mediterranean concept from Greek restaurant owner Ilias Pappas is opening at Park Plaza, next to the library on Main Street and North Limestone.

After a soft opening, Hellenic Kitchen will be open to the public beginning Nov. 30. It’s a sister concept to his popular Greek restaurant, Athenian Grill. The restaurant’s menu includes build-your-own bowls, salads and pita sandwiches as well as a new Greek frozen yogurt with dessert toppings.

Hellenic Kitchen will be open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Two Keys Tavern

After a dispute over an unpermitted patio this summer, Two Keys Tavern plans to open Nov. 19 at 503 S. Upper St. The bar, which will serve sliders, wings, flatbread pizzas, quesadillas and empanadas and other pub food, has been allowed to keep its patio but with restrictions that mean it can only be used from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with no outdoor speakers.

Homeowners in the South Hill Neighborhood, which is adjacent to the bar site, have expressed concerns about potential noise from the resurrected college hangout.

Two Keys Tavern belatedly applied for a permit for its patio on the side of the restaurant. People who live nearby in the Historic South Hill neighborhood have expressed concerns about the prospect of late-night noise. Janet Patton/jpatton1@herald-leader.com

Building and bar owner Carlo Vaccarezza said that he addressed city permit requirements and has added landscaping and fencing. The patio will have tables and umbrellas and be used in warmer weather, he said.

He teamed up with Two Keys Tavern owner Seth Bennett, who owns the bar when it closed at 333 S. Limestone in the summer of 2020 after 66 years. After a brief stint at 380 S. Limestone, the former Pazzo’s Pizza Pub space, Two Keys will reopen with University of Kentucky sports memorabilia in time for basketball season.

Two Keys Tavern will be open Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Saturday noon to 2:30 a.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Country Boy at The Commons

The new Country Boy Brewing taproom and restaurant will be coming to The Commons, between the RD1 Distillery and the new OBC Kitchen restaurant. Provided

Country Boy Brewing is almost ready to open the new taproom at The Commons, the new development off Leestown Road.

Country Boy hopes to open the new location by the end of the month between the new OBC Kitchen and the RD1 distillery.

The new location will seat more than 150 people in a casual atmosphere and feature 24 beer taps, including many of Country Boy’s favorites such as Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale. The new restaurant inside will serve Country Boy BBQ as well as new dishes.

This will be Country Boy’s fourth taproom and restaurant location, following the original on Chair Avenue, the larger location in Georgetown and a venue inside PKL Lex just off Winchester and Midland.

“This will bring the vibe and excitement that we see in our Georgetown taproom to the heart of Lexington,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, founder and brand manager for Country Boy Brewing, in a statement. “We are really excited to be a part of this new district in Lexington that will have such a variety of businesses curated by the leaders at The Commons.”

Cha & Chi

Cha & Chi, 867 S. Broadway Suite 130, opened in early November in the former home of Ume Craft Ramen. Restaurant owner Andy Chi’s new concept serves Korean fried chicken and corn dogs, ramen, mochi doughnuts and boba tea.

The Korean-inspired restaurant also has other Asian favorites on the menu, as well as sandwiches. It’s open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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