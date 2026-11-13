Kentucky wing Ajsa Sivka is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists through four games. Tyler Ruth/Tyler Ruth

Ajsa Sivka has yet to find a Slovenian expatriate community in Lexington. That has not stopped the Kentucky women’s basketball newcomer from making herself right at home.

Last Sunday, Sivka, a 6-foot-5 wing from Slovenske Konjice, Slovenia, delivered a calling card to women’s college basketball. Against then-No. 25 NC State, Sivka rifled in 8 of 12 3-pointers en route to 32 points to lead then-No. 14 Kentucky to a 93-78 victory in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte.

Even though Sivka had been chosen No. 10 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky, her entrance into college hoops this year with UK had seemed to mostly fly beneath the radar nationally.

That all changed Sunday as ESPN2 broadcast Sivka’s dynamic performance vs. NC State throughout the U.S. of A.

“She is as advertised,” UK coach Kenny Brooks told reporters following Sivka’s showing vs. the Wolfpack. “This is nothing new to us. We knew how capable she is of this.”

Through four games of her college hoops debut season, Ajsa Sivka (UK’s guidelines on Sivka’s name pronunciation: “Eye-shah See-oh-ka. Say the last name fast — it is not drawn out”) is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the No. 12 Wildcats (4-0).

The factoid from Sivka’s biography that tends to draw the most focus is that she is a first-round WNBA draft pick playing college hoops.

Unlike players in the U.S. college system, international players are not required to declare for or put their names into the WNBA draft. In the year when international players turn 20, they become eligible to be drafted regardless of whether they intend to sign.

Sivka, who will turn 21 on Nov. 23, was born in 2005, making her eligible to be chosen in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The night Chicago selected Sivka, UK’s Brooks was on site at the draft in New York City. He was there supporting former Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 overall pick in 2025.

“We had no idea the other one existed,” Sivka said of what she then knew of Brooks.

Sivka chose not to sign with the Sky, instead prioritizing the chance to play for the National Slovenia Team in the 2025 FIBA Women’s European Basketball Championship.

Ultimately, Sivka decided she wanted to prepare her for her eventual WNBA debut by first playing American college hoops.

“I just think I wasn’t ready yet,” Sivka said last month at UK media day. “I wanted to improve stuff that I knew I was missing, and just, like, work at things and add experience to my game.”

After she decided to take the American college basketball route, Sivka said she had offers from multiple schools from which to choose.

Why pick Kentucky?

“When I was talking to the staff and Coach Brooks, I just like felt this was home,” Sivka said. “I felt ‘family,’ and it was just an easy decision for me.”

It would be hard to convince anyone who watched Sivka torch NC State that her readiness for the top level of American basketball is lacking.

In a torrid display of shot-making, Sivka hit 8 of 12 3-point attempts against Wes Moore’s Wolfpack, tying Rhyne Howard’s University of Kentucky single-game record for made treys in a game (UK freshman Emily McDonald promptly broke that mark by hitting 9 of 12 3-pointers in UK’s 98-30 rout of Evansville on Wednesday night).

Through four games, Sivka is shooting a ridiculous 65% (13 of 20) from behind the 3-point arc. Yet Brooks says it is not perimeter shooting but passing that is Sivka’s greatest on-court attribute.

“She sees the game differently,” Brooks said at media day. “She sees it a little bit quicker than a lot of players. Sometimes, she throws the ball to somebody who’s not looking, but they’re open. I’ll ask her, “What did (you) see? She’ll say ‘They were open.’ I’ll say ‘Yeah, but they weren’t looking.’ So we’re just trying to get on the same page. But she’s an exceptional talent.”

The presence of the 6-5 Sivka along with UK’s incumbent 6-5 star Clara Strack (16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks); 6-5 Florida transfer Me’Arah O’Neal (12 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists); and 6-2 freshman Savvy Swords (8 points, team-high 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists) gives Kentucky the most-talented frontcourt it has had in its women’s basketball history.

The Republic of Slovenia is a Central European country of some 2.1 million people. Sivka’s hometown of Slovenske Konjice has a population of around 5,150. It is described as “a picturesque medieval town in northeastern Slovenia.”

Having yet to discover a Slovenian diaspora in Lexington, Sivka says she likes to do her own cooking so she can eat dishes from home.

Since clocks in Slovenia run six hours ahead of Central Kentucky, Sivka says she calls home prior to UK practices.

“I usually talk to them after school before practice, because, like, when I’m done with practice, everyone’s asleep,” she said.

After what Ajsa Sivka did against NC State, no one in American college hoops is sleeping on her anymore.

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