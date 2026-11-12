Lexington Thanksgiving guide: Where to dine out, order turkeys, sides, pies & more

Looking for someone else to cook Thanksgiving dinner? There are lots of options from Lexington and Central Kentucky restaurants. You can eat out or get items to go, but you might need to order in advance. Provided

Need a little last-minute help getting ready for Thanksgiving? Or maybe you’d like to skip the prep and dine out this year ... We’ve got you covered either way.

Here is a list and guide to help you make plans, whether you’re looking for restaurants open on the holiday or need to order sides or pies to go with your feast at home. Some are newcomers, including Firebirds, which opened earlier this year.

Lots of people are looking for ways to save on this year’s Thanksgiving meal and there are options available from Walmart, Aldi and others.

If you’re looking for places to buy local turkey, ham, veggies, breads and more, check out the vendors on Saturday at Lexington Farmers Market, which has moved indoors to Greyline Station at Loudon and North Limestone for the winter. It has seasonal items including breads, winter vegetables and flowers, jams and items you can pre-order such as heritage turkeys from Elmwood Stock Farm.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

The Brown Barrel, 204 N. Gratz St. in Midway and 204 W Broadway in Frankfort, will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, dressing and baked ham, plus traditional sides and desserts for $35 for adults, $30 for seniors 65 and older, $25 for kids 10 and under. Call 859-403-2003 in Midway or 502-695-5005 in Frankfort for details and to make reservations.

Le Deauville, 199 North Limestone, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 offering the regular dinner menu as well as a traditional turkey dinner. Call 859-321-7191 for reservations.

Distilled On Jefferson, 157 Jefferson St., offers a three-course Thanksgiving feast. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $78 per person (not including gratuity, tax, or beverage). The second course includes choice of petite porcini rubbed filet mignon, seared black cod, roasted turkey with gravy, smoked pork chop with cranberry mostarda, or roasted parsnip ravioli. Call 859-255-0002 for reservations.

Frank & Dino’s, 271 W. Short St., is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving meal that includes lobster chowder, free-range turkey, turkey gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, string beans, and pumpkin pie for $54.95. Their regular dinner menu is also available. Call 859-303-4007 for visit OpenTable.com for reservations.

Gibson’s, 131 E. Main St. in Midway, has seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving buffet that includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, pumpkin pie and more for $45 for adults, $40 for seniors, and $35 for children 12 and under. Reservations recommended, call 859-846-4077 or on Opentable

Granddam at The Manchester, 941 Manchester St., will have a special prix fixe menu 12:30 to 4 p.m. The family-style turkey dinner includes turkey, roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes, rolls, corn pudding, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pecan and apple pie for $70 per person. Traditional Granddam menu items will also be available. Reservations available on OpenTable. The Granddam Lounge menu is also available until 9 p.m.

Hall’s on the River, 1225 Athens Boonesboro Road, in Winchester, will serve an all-you-can-eat buffet with seatings at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. The buffet features a salad bar, roasted turkey breast, spiral cut ham, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn pudding, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, and unlimited soft drinks. For dessert there’s blackberry cobbler, cheesecake, and pumpkin pie. Price: $49.99 for adults, $19.99 for 12 and under. Call or text Susan at 859-421-6827 for reservations.

Heirloom, 125 E. Main St. in Midway, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving a three-course Thanksgiving feast for $78 per person. It includes country ham & biscuit, autumn bisque, apple feta salad, salmon croquet, roasted turkey roulade, seafood stuffed trout, sorghum glazed ham, with dark chocolate lava cake, pumpkin yule log, and chocolate banana tart. Call 859-846-5565 or visit heirloommidway.com to make reservations.

Shun Lee, 111 Woodland Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving their regular menu plus a traditional Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey & gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mac & cheese, with mango coco sago (an Asian-inspired tropical chilled treat combining creamy coconut tapioca pudding and sweet and tangy mango chunks) and mochi ice cream for dessert for $32 per person. Call 859-309-0305 for reservations.

Lexington hotels, chains serving on Thanksgiving

Bob Evans, 2566 Richmond Road and also 121 Marlene Drive in Nicholasville, will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in or carry-out. Or pre-order the Farmhouse Feast that includes a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner, packed cold, ready to heat and serve, with your choice of one of three entrée options including turkey, slow-roasted pot roast, or hickory-smoked ham for carry-out. Sides and desserts are also available. Prices vary. Order online at Bobevans.com at least 24 hours in advance. A Holiday Hot Family Meal is also available that serves 6 which includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread & celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans & ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie for $114.99.

Cracker Barrel, 2220 Elkhorn Road and 1927 Stanton Way, will serve a holiday meal 11 a.m.- to 9 p.m. that includes home-style dishes like roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, and more. Available for dine-in or to-go. A heat and serve feast that serves 8-10, or a family dinner that serves 4-6, is also available. Requires 12-hour notice. Pick up Nov. 21-Nov. 29. Prices vary; order online at crackerbarrel.com.

Golden Corral, 185 E. New Circle Road, offers a holiday buffet featuring carved roasted turkey, carved glazed ham, carved pork roast and new peel & eat shrimp, along with stuffing, baked squash casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and flan. Available for a limited time at dinner, weekdays after 4 p.m. Weekend hours, item availability, and prices may vary. Their Holiday Feast is available to order through the app. Prices and items vary. Must order 72 hours in advance.

Triangle Grille, Hilton Lexington Downtown, 369 W. Vine St., Thanksgiving buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes heritage greens salad, Caesar salad, roasted turkey with herb butter, sliced honey-glazed ham, glazed carrots, apple almond dressing, roasted red skin mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans Lyonnaise, creamed braising greens, and assorted cakes, pies, cookies and brownies for dessert. Price: Adults $55, Children 6-12 $24. Ages 5 and under eat free. Reservations available on OpenTable.com or call 859-281-3773.

Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, at Marriott City Center, 150 W. Main St., is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a brunch buffet featuring assorted breakfast and brunch items including scrambled eggs, omelet station, French toast and waffle bar and more. Main course selections include carved horseradish crusted prime rib, sage roasted turkey and sides and desserts for $83.74 per person. Reservations required; book online through eventbrite.com.

Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate, 1800 Newtown Pike, is offering a buffet-style Thanksgiving with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Price: $75 for adults, $27 for ages 9-12, and ages 8 and younger eat free. Buffet includes appetizer station, salad bar, dinner buffet with slow roasted strip loin, carved baked ham with sorghum glaze, turkey breast, seared salmon, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, country style green beans, gingered carrots, dessert station, and non-alcoholic beverages. Make reservations online at lexingtongriffingatemarriott.showare.com.

Rackhouse Tavern at the Campbell House Inn, 1375 S. Broadway, has a Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring carved turkey and classic sides and desserts to breakfast staples like scrambled eggs, bacon, and biscuits with gravy. Price: Adults $60, Children ages 13-17 $25. Children 12 and under dine free. Make reservations online at Opentable.com or call 859-519-1329 to order.

The Apiary in Lexington is offering a take-home package that serves four and includes half of a roasted turkey (light and dark meat with giblet gravy), cranberry relish, creamer red potatoes, cornbread stuffing and more. All items are locally sourced. Provided

Take-home meals, meats, pies and sides

The Apiary, 218 Jefferson St., is offering a take-home package that serves four and includes half of a roasted turkey (light and dark meat with giblet gravy), cranberry relish, creamer red potatoes, cornbread stuffing, roasted fall vegetables, green beans almondine, yeast rolls, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream — all made with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Prices start at $325. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. for pickup on Nov. 25. Call 859-254-2255 to order or for more information.

AZUR Restaurant & Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, is offering a spread of holiday sides, including mashed potatoes with herbed gravy, smoked cheddar mac & cheese, green beans, and a kale & cranberry salad. Each dish feeds 6-8. Dishes are $30 each or the full package is $135. Order by Nov. 22 and pick up Nov. 24-26. Call 859-296-1007 to order.

Bayou Bluegrass Catering, 903 Manchester St., has pecan smoked turkeys, Cajun fried turkey, traditional baked turkey, brown sugar glazed spiral ham, smoked BBQ beef brisket, harvest mixed greens salad with sorghum vinaigrette, Kentucky corn pudding, pecan praline sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, cheesy broccoli cheddar casserole, mac & cheese, green beans, sage cornbread dressing, Fall vegetable medley, and yeast dinner rolls. For dessert, there is pumpkin pie and pecan pie, New Orleans bread pudding with Kentucky bourbon sauce, and cinnamon apple crisp. All items are available a la carte, priced by quantity, at bayoubluegrass.com. Order by email at exploretock.com/bayoubluegrasscatering or call 859-523-7915. Pick up hot or cold Nov. 24-26 and Nov. 28 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 899 Manchester St.

Bella Notte Italian Trattoria, 3715 Nicholasville Road, is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner feast that includes dry brined turkey, house-made stuffing, cranberry mostardo, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting. Price: $259. Serves 6–8. Order by Nov. 18 and pick up Nov. 25.

Bluegrass Caribbean Chefs offers meats (smoked or deep fried turkey, jerk chicken, mojo chicken, curry chicken, pulled pork, pork ribs, curried or stewed goat, and oxtails), sides (mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, fried cabbage, honey glazed sweet potatoes, red beans & rice, fried plantains, and kale greens), and desserts (banana pudding, bread pudding, banana bread, zucchini nut bread, pumpkin brownies and gourmet cookies). Prices vary. Call 859-585-1464 to order. Must order 72 hours in advance of pickup; order by Nov. 20 for Thanksgiving.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse, 829 Euclid Ave., is serving their famous Turkey Étouffée with Cajun stuffing again this year. Available for dine-in or carry out Nov. 20-25. Order carry out or delivery at Ilovecajun.com.

City Barbeque, 3292 Richmond Road, 2187 Harrodsburg Road, and 2333 Remington Way, is offering hickory-smoked meats, home-style sides, and all the fixings including fresh-baked desserts. Prices vary. Available for pick-up only Nov. 18-Nov. 29. Order online through Nov. 28. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance. Order at CityBBQ.com/order.

Critchfield Meats Family Market, 398 Southland Drive, offers a wide assortment of entrees, sides, and desserts, including cooked beef tenderloin, cooked boneless ham, cooked boneless turkey breast, and herb roasted turkey. A “Small Family Meal” (feeds 6-8) is $109.95 and a “Large Family Meal” (feeds 12-14) is $169.95. Assorted side dishes including broccoli casserole, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, baked apples, country style green beans, and cornbread dressing are also available: Small size (feeds 6-8) for $25.99; Medium size (feeds 15-20) is $35.99; Large size (feeds 25-30) is $69.99. Other options are also available.

Dave’s Blazin BBQ, 751 Slone Drive in Georgetown, offers a Thanksgiving meal including smoked sliced turkey, green beans, traditional stuffing, turkey gravy and corn pudding. . Orders must be placed by Nov. 21. Call 502-319-8325 to order.

Eppings on Eastside has yeast rolls, mini buttermilk biscuits, full-sized biscuits, pies, cakes, cookies and dessert platters up to 120 pieces. Provided

Eppings on Eastside, 264 Walton Ave., is offering items from its bakery: Pies, cakes, cookies and dessert platters for order, all to be picked up on either Nov. 24 or 25. Cookies can be purchased in frozen dough or already baked. They also have yeast rolls, mini buttermilk biscuits by the dozen and full-sized buttermilk biscuits by the dozen. Order at bakery@eppingsoneastside.com or call 859-971-0240.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 2400 Polo Club Blvd., is offering a turkey feast, a ham feast and a combo feast, with four pounds of ham or turkey, or two of each, with mashed potatoes (and gravy with turkey), macaroni & cheese, asparagus, green beans, bread & butter and bread pudding. Serves six, for $169.95. Pre-order online at firebirdsrestaurants.com for pickup Nov. 24 or 25.

Good Foods Coop, 455 Southland Drive, will have its annual buffet this year with spatchcock turkey, honey baked ham, vegetables, sides, and no-meat options from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hot bar is $13.99 lb. They will also have a grab-and-go section with sides and pies and are taking reservations online for whole turkeys and hams for pick-up at goodfoods.coop. Turkeys are not pre-cooked and will require cooking.

Gumbo Ya Ya, 294 E. Brannon Road, in Nicholasville, has Thanksgiving Turkey E’touffee for dine-in or carry-out now through Nov. 25.

Holly Hill and Co. Thanksgiving dinner to go includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach casserole, rolls, cranberry relish and pie. Provided

Holly Hill Inn, Midway, has a take-home Thanksgiving dinner for two for $79.99, available for pickup on Nov. 25 at Wallace Station, Penny’s at Pomegranate and Fasig-Tipton. Includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole from Chef Ouita’s grandmother’s recipe, cranberry relish, and Midway Bakery rolls and pumpkin pie. Order online at hollyhillandco.com.

Honey-Baked Ham Co., 2600 Nicholasville Road and 2312 Sir Barton Way, is offering Thanksgiving dinner or just the meat. Order at honeybaked.com. Visit the store for hams, sandwiches, sides, and more.

Honey J’s Southern Eatery, 1474 Anniston Dr. and 3449 Buckhorn Dr., is offering Thanksgiving family meals with your choice of meat and sides that feed 12 to 15 people, or larger group sizes of up to 25. Build your own meal by selecting the dishes you need to complete your holiday spread. Order in store or online at honeyjsoutherneatery@gmail.com. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will do a smoked turkey for $75, a smoked ham for $60 and half pans of holiday sides for $40. Each pan serves 20-25. Turkey and Fixins for $155 includes 15-16-pound turkey, two sides (half pan each), and yeast rolls. Ham and sides for $140 includes 10-12-pound spiral ham, two sides (1/2 pan), and yeast rolls. Available holiday sides include hashbrown casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole and Mary’s corn pudding. Other sides available a la carte include mashed potatoes, green beans, smoked mac & cheese, sweet molasses baked beans, creamy coleslaw, Render’s potato salad, sweet jalapeno cornbread, collard greens and Brussels sprouts. Desserts in half pans are available for $45 include banana pudding, bourbon bread pudding and peach cobbler. Bri’s Homemade Pumpkin Pie for $20. Smaller Family Meals now available: 2-3 people $50, 4-6 people $85, 8-10 people $135 (each meal includes turkey or ham, two sides, gravy and yeast rolls. Family Meals may be picked up on Thanksgiving Day (open 11-5 pm). To order, call 859-533-9777 or go online at order.toasttab.com/online/j-renders-southern-table-and-bar-3191-beaumont-centre-circle. Deadline to order is Nov. 21. Pick up on or before Nov. 25 excluding Family Meals.

La Bonne Vie Personal Chef and Catering, 1060 Chinoe Road, Suite 108, will have chef-prepared Thanksgiving meals of all kinds, including organic, allergen-friendly friendly and special diet-friendly options, including Breakfast Strada (from $55), small bites app board (from $50), Thanksgiving charcuterie board (from $25), Deviled Eggs ($40), Thanksgiving sides and sauces package (from $320), pre-brined classic turkey prep (from $150), individually packed Thanksgiving dinner (from $55), along with a variety of sides and desserts. Order online at lbvcooking.com/turkeyday.

Minton’s, 701 National Ave., offers whole holiday meals packaged family style and a la carte appetizers and desserts for pick-up on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get herb-roast turkey breast, brown butter and sage stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, brown sugar and pecan crumble sweet potato casserole, Southern green beans, cranberry orange chutney and buttered yeast biscuits for four people for $160, or for eight people for $300. Sides, appetizers and desserts also available.. Call 859-948-1874 to order or order online at mintonsat760.com.

Merrick Inn, 1074 Merrick Drive, offers a Thanksgiving To-Go meal that serves four for $134.99, eight for $249.99, or 12 for $349.99, featuring roasted turkey breast, gravy, all the classic sides, dinner rolls, and your choice of an apple or pumpkin pie. Order by Nov. 22 by 5 p.m. Pick-up Nov. 25 10 a.m to 4 p.m. A la carte options also available. Order online at themerrickinn.com/thanksgivingtogo.

Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road on the river, offers a smoked or fried turkey for $75; a larger smoked turkey for $90; a honey ham for $60; half-pound smoked brisket for $11. Available side dishes include cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, jambalaya, corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, broccoli casserole, cucumbers and tomatoes, collard greens, green beans, potatoes salad, mac and cheese. Prices vary. Assorted desserts available. Or you can order a family meal that feeds 12-14 which includes a smoked or ham, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, two sides, choice of dessert, and bread for $215. Pick up Nov. 25, 26 and 27 8 to 10 a.m. Call or text 859-913-5611 to order or go to proudmarybbq.com.

Ramsey’s Diners, 3090 Helmsdale Place, 112 Lucille Drive, 4391 Old Harrodsburg Rd. and 151 W. Zandale, has full heat-and-eat dinners (for four or more) for $29.95 per person, including sliced turkey breast with gravy, cornbread stuffing fresh cranberry sauce and dinner rolls with your choice of three veggie sides. Individual pans of veggies to serve four or more available for $17.95 each; for 6 or more, $24.95. Sides include honey mustard carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, country-style green beans, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, baked apples, and broccoli casserole. Individual veggies serving 4 ($17.99) or 6 ($24.95) are also available. Deadline to order is Nov. 22 by 4 p.m., with pick up Nov. 25. Call 859-252-7926 to order. Ramsey’s also is offering a Thanksgiving meal in the diners from Nov 20 through Nov. 27.

Seasons Catering, 333 North. Ashland Ave., offers a complete meal for 10 people for $370 plus tax. Includes a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, gravy, sweet potato casserole, country-style green beans, rolls with butter, and a choice of 2 pies: pumpkin, apple, or pecan pies. You can also have your turkey carved and add additional protein options such as sliced ham, turkey breast or beef tenderloin, and festive additional sides (macaroni & cheese, sweet corn pudding, butternut squash casserole, broccoli casserole). Deadline to order is Nov. 23 at noon. Pick up dates are Nov. 26 (12-4 p.m.) or Nov. 27 (9-11 a.m.) To place an order, email kellie@seasonsevents.com or jules@seasonsevents.com or call 859-266-6661.

Selma’s Catering Co., 720 Henry Clay Blvd., Thanksgiving Dinner Package includes roasted spatch-cocked turkey, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, country-style green beans, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, cranberry orange relish and yeast rolls. Feed four for $180; or eight people for $340; or 12 people for $470. Premium sides available for $40 each including Gruyere cheese potatotes, broccoli cheese casserole, sweet potato casserole and four cheese mac and cheese. Country ham on cheddar biscuits $30 per dozen, deviled eggs $20 per dozen. Also available for dessert: pumpkin pie, pecan pie or apple crisp, $28 each or $20 with dinner package. Order at contactus@selmascatering.com or call 859-971-2763 for pick-up on Nov. 25. Deadline to order is Nov. 20.

Shaker Village’s Trustees Table is booked but you can still get carryout if you order in advance. Provided

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg, is sold out for dining at the Trustees’ Table on Thanksgiving Day. But you still can get a meal with all of the trimmings to carry out, including dinner, dessert, beverage, tax and tip. Price: $58 for adults, $29 for children 6-12, and $10 for children 5 and under. Includes relish bowl, bakery breads, cranberry relish, roasted turkey, baked country ham, cornbread dressing, smoked turkey gravy, corn pudding, sautéed green beans, mashed potatoes, glazed butternut squash, with choice of lemon pie, pumpkin pie, buttermilk pie, seasonal fruit crisp, or turtle cheesecake for dessert. Those under 5 get a choice of PB&J with fresh cut fruit or a grilled cheese with fresh fruit. Pick up Nov. 26 from noon to 7 p.m. Order online at shakervillageky.org.

Where to find sides, desserts, just a turkey

Blue Door Smokehouse, 819 National Ave., will have boneless turkey (light and dark meat, with a quart of herb gravy) for $80, whole smoked turkey for $75 (also includes gravy) and smoked spiral ham for $70. All regular menu items also available. Order in advance for pickup on Nov. 24 or 25. Call 859-252-4227 to order.

Blue Skillet, 213 E. 7th St., offers a deep-fried turkey for $70 and half-pan sides including mac & cheese ($45), stuffing ($40), green beans ($30), mashed potatoes ($30), cabbage ($35) and corn pudding ($30). Call 859-492-2788 to order. All orders due, prepaid by Nov. 20.

Chocomania, 3615 Nicholasville Road, has freshly baked, homemade pies, specialty cheesecakes, handcrafted chocolates, and truffles. Whole pies for $35, whole cheesecakes for $75. Pre-order your favorites; limited last-minute grab-and-go flavors available. Email sales@chocomaniaky.com to reserve yours or call 502-316-0893 to order.

Dudley’s on Short, 259 W. Short St., is offering their popular dinner rolls for preorder by calling 859-252-1010 by Nov. 24. Pick up on Nov. 25.

European Delights Bakery, 221 E. Brannon Road, in Nicholasville, has 9-inch round seasonal pies and tarts including pumpkin pie ($25), apple crumb pie and cranberry walnut ($30), and pecan tart ($30); pumpkin or caramel pecan cheesecakes that serves 10-12 ($45); pumpkin rolls ($32-$45); holiday cookie trays ($19.95-$34); a dozen brioche rolls ($14); and pumpkin loaf bread ($12.50). Last day to order is Nov. 22. Orders can be placed in store or by calling 859-271-7000.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will do a smoked turkey for $75, a smoked ham for $60 and half pans of holiday sides for $40. Each pan serves 25-26. Turkey and Fixins for $155 includes 15-16-pound turkey, two sides (1/2 pan), and yeast rolls. Ham and Fixins for $140 includes 10-12-pound spiral ham, two sides (1/2 pan), and yeast rolls. Available holiday sides include hashbrown casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole and Mary’s corn pudding. Other sides available a la carte include mashed potatoes, green beans, smoked mac & cheese, sweet molasses baked beans, creamy coleslaw, Render’s potato salad, sweet jalapeno cornbread, collard greens and Brussels sprouts. Desserts in ½ pans are available for $45 include banana pudding, bourbon bread pudding and peach cobbler. Call 859-533-9777 to order. Deadline to order is Nov. 21. Pick up on or before Nov. 25.

Martine’s has a variety of pies, including chocolate buttermilk as well as chocolate-dipped gingerbread turkeys for Thanksgiving. Order ahead and pick up on Tuesday or Wednesday; closed on Thanksgiving. Provided

Martine’s Pastries, 400 E. Third St., has pies, pastries and cakes available for pre-order, or walk-in on Nov. 24-25. You can get apple, pumpkin, pecan, cherry streusel, chocolate buttermilk, blueberry streusel, brown butter cookie, French coconut, chess/transparent and mince pie. Call 859-231-9110 to pre-order.

The Midway Bakery, 510 S. Winter St., in Midway, has a variety of pies and cheesecake as well as dinner rolls, mini butter biscuits, fresh bagels, muffins, cookies and cinnamon rolls. Call The Midway Bakery at 859-846-4336 or order online at themidwaybakery.com/order-for-pickup.

Missy’s Pies, 502 E. High St., is taking orders for their popular holiday pies. They note they sell almost 2,000 pies the three days before Thanksgiving. Order early as they are usually forced to stop taking orders by Sunday, prior to Thanksgiving. Call 859-253-0449. Pies include chocolate brownie, peanut butter, combination of the two, chocolate cream, French silk pie, coconut cream, butterscotch, cherry, black bottom banana, Mayday, pecan, key lime, sugar-free apple, American apple, and pumpkin. Whole pies are $27.99-$29.99. Whole cheesecakes start at $55.

Staxx BBQ, 11 Carson Place in Frankfort, is accepting orders for smoked hams and smoked or fried turkeys (toms, hens and breasts). Call 502-352-2515 to place orders by noon on Nov. 20. Pick up orders 11-8 on Nov. 25 and 8-10 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Water Tower Outdoor Cafe, 141 Turner Commons Way, has casseroles including pimento cheese hashbrown and loaded baked potato, and other side items available, as well as desserts by the dozen. Prices vary. Order by noon on Nov. 24. Call 859-270-9874 to order.