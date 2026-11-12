Former KY Juvenile Justice officials sue agency, say they were 'scapegoats'

The Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green, Ky., photographed Sept. 6, 2021. Grace Ramey

Two former state administrators are suing the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, saying they were scapegoated and unfairly demoted in 2021 after the Lexington Herald-Leader reported on problems inside the state’s juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

The plaintiffs, who are Black women, also claim discrimination, alleging the Department of Juvenile Justice paid them less than it paid others who held equivalent administrative jobs around the state.

Tina Crowe was superintendent at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center from Dec. 1, 2020, to Oct. 11, 2021, after two decades of climbing the ranks at the department.

Rondesia Whitlow was a regional facilities administrator, supervising several detention centers, including the one in Bowling Green, until Oct. 11, 2021.

Crowe and Whitlow are suing the Department of Juvenile Justice and its current and former commissioners, Randy White and Vicky Reed.

The women say they were demoted on Oct. 11, 2021, after the Herald-Leader published a series of stories on problems within the state’s juvenile detention centers, including a riot and extended lockdown in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The man who replaced Crowe as superintendent was paid more than her despite having less experience with the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the suit, filed Oct. 7 in Franklin Circuit Court.

“The two African-American females were made scapegoats for DJJ, so DJJ could tell the press that they had addressed the problems and individuals were punished, when all the while DJJ should have defended the plaintiffs’ actions as appropriately controlling the situation and keeping everyone safe while understaffed,” the women allege in their suit.

Although Crowe and Whitlow were punished for putting the facility’s youths on lockdown — isolating them in their individual cells throughout the day — higher-ranking department officials knew of the strategy and did not object, including David Roger Kazee, a division director who spent time on site, according to the suit.

“Interestingly, although Division Director David Roger Kazee, a white male, was in the facility during the lockdown, Kazee was not reprimanded or demoted, but was given a raise,” according to the suit.

After the demotions, Whitlow quit and took a new job as administrator at a juvenile facility in Tennessee. Crowe remains at the Bowling Green facility as an $88,955-a-year fiscal manager.

For a period of time, according to the suit, Crowe still was expected to manage the juvenile detention center even though she was stripped of her title and salary as superintendent.

Also, the Department of Juvenile Justice harassed her by sending the facility’s head nurse with her to doctor’s appointments as she dealt with an injury suffered while breaking up a fight between two youths, according to the suit.

The department then placed unfair reprimands in Crowe’s personnel file, according to the suit. Among the reprimands, it accused Crowe of nepotism because her son, daughter and nephew were hired at the juvenile detention center, although she did not personally hire them, according to the suit.

The Department of Juvenile Justice had not responded to the suit in court as of Wednesday.

In a prepared statement, department spokeswoman Morgan Hall said: “The Department of Juvenile Justice does not discriminate against employees. The employees in the lawsuit were reverted by the former commissioner because of unsatisfactory work performance, and we disagree with the allegations of discrimination made in the lawsuit.”

Hall said Crowe has an appeal pending before the state Personnel Board. Crowe was still in the probationary phase of her promotion to superintendent, Morgan added, so she was “reverted to her former position” for poor work performance, not demoted. Whitlow resigned and did not file a Personnel Board appeal, Hall said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has been a deeply troubled state agency for years.

The abuse and neglect of the youths held in its facilities has been the focus of extensive news coverage; a U.S. Department of Justice civil rights investigation; a lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Protection and Advocacy Services Division; and a highly critical state audit that detailed excessive use of isolation cells and pepper spray, among other serious problems.

The department recently paid $70,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by an employee alleging physical abuse of a teen boy at one of its juvenile detention centers in Adair County.