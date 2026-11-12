Should TN's botched execution affect KY's death penalty? State's lawyers argue no

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd listened to oral arguments at a previous hearing about death penalty litigation. Taylor Six/tsix@herald-leader.com

A Franklin County judge will decide whether he wants to add or remove claims from a death penalty case that has rolled on for more than two decades.

In the latest twist in a long case, attorneys for several of Kentucky’s death-row prisoners asked Judge Phillip Shepherd to reconsider claims he previously dismissed in a death penalty lawsuit after the failed execution of Tennessee death-row inmate Christa Pike.

David Barron, an attorney for 13 of Kentucky’s death row prisoners, filed a motion in October asking Shepherd to reinstate two claims to the lawsuit that, if successful, would allow attorneys of inmates to view IV insertion, and to have prompt access to a telephone during their client’s IV insertion.

Barron pointed to Pike’s failed execution as a reason why Kentucky should implement these two measures during executions.

But the state and department of corrections disagree, saying that bringing the claims back is speculative.

“Even Tennessee doesn’t know what happened,” said department of corrections attorney Crystal Thompson. “What happened in Tennessee doesn’t have an effect on what is happening here.”

At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Shepherd heard arguments from both sides and plans to take them into account before a decision is made.

Even if Shepherd agrees with Barron, the measures would not be immediately implemented. But they could be implemented later depending on the outcome of the lawsuit.

Why KY’s death row inmates want a change because of Pike’s execution

Shepherd removed these claims from the lawsuit previously, but Barron says the recent botched execution of Pike undermines Shepherd’s former reasoning that IV-related complications could be addressed as isolated events.

Earlier this month, Pike, 50, survived the Tennessee Department of Corrections’ two lethal doses of pentobarbital used to execute her for the fatal 1995 stabbing of Pike’s classmate, Colleen Slemmer.

Kentucky executions have been paused since 2010, largely due to the lawsuit filed on behalf of death row prisoner Ralph Baze. Baze went before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2007, as his lawyers questioned the constitutionality of lethal injection. The case prompted a seven-month pause on executions nationwide while the highest court considered a ruling.

Lethal injection resumed in many states. They did, too, in Kentucky, although only briefly, and not for Baze.

Shepherd ruled in 2010 that executions should be prohibited for several reasons, including the state’s lack of an automatic stay for intellectually disabled death row inmates, and changes to legal injection protocols.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Barron said what happened to Pike showed the claims they are requesting are no longer “speculative” as previously ruled.

“It provides a graphic example of why it is necessary and that it should be provided,” Barron said. “It is a reality that his can happen and there are two differences: the risk is higher here in (Kentucky) than in jurisdictions where (botched executions) has already occurred over and over again.”

But the commonwealth and Shepherd said they failed to see how Barron’s request was a constitutional right, as opposed to a matter of good policy in how the death penalty should be carried out.

“It may be a great idea to do things that you are requesting, but I am not sure I understand your basis for constitutional right as opposed to a policy choice as to how to implement the death penalty,” Shepherd said.

‘A trial that could be straightforward and narrow’

The commonwealth is requesting the judge deny Barron’s request, but the state’s lawyers also want Shepherd to dismiss another claim litigation relating to compounded lethal-injection drugs.

A previous order issued by Shepherd dismissed five challenges to Kentucky’s execution regulations, while allowing four central constitutional claims to proceed through a discovery, and eventually a trial set for August 2027. Allowing those claims to continue means Kentucky executions remain on hold.

Shepherd is letting the plaintiffs continue with challenges that relate to compounded lethal-injection drugs, safeguards against executing an “insane person” or a person with intellectual disabilities, and a two-hour window for IV access.

But Jack Heyburn, an attorney for the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, said pursuing that claim will take more time and resources alone than any of the other claims combined.

“This is a trial that could be straightforward and narrow, and with Claim I involved, this trial could go on weeks and weeks while we litigate every execution that has happened in the last 30 years,” Heyburn said Tuesday.

Heyburn said pursuing the claim is also redundant, and that the United States Supreme Court has already found Kentucky’s IV insertion protocols are constitutional.

The state is also requesting to depose the 13 death-row inmates as part of discovery. Barron and the plaintiffs attorneys have opposed this request.

Shepherd has not made a ruling and will do so at a later date.