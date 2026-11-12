Kansas exposed Kentucky's flaws. How likely is Mark Pope to patch the holes?

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) gestures after making a three point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images David Banks/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Self had every reason to be optimistic.

His Kansas basketball team had just run Kentucky off the United Center court, controlling most every facet of an 89-69 win over Mark Pope’s Wildcats at the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

But while Self was spirited, he wasn’t celebrating.

“I like our guys. I like our roster,” he said. “But it’s also the first (part) of November. I mean, our team won’t look anything like this probably, hopefully by Dec. 1, and theirs certainly won’t either. These games are great to win, but they’re also great games to find out more about yourself.”

Win or lose, that kind of early-season perspective comes naturally to Self, a self-assured two-time NCAA champion at Kansas. After a 72-40 loss to Kentucky in the 2014 Champions Classic, he famously sipped from a bottle of water and deadpanned “I was hoping that was vodka.”

It’s not always so easy for Pope to shrug off a lopsided loss.

But for a coach who wears defeat on his face, Pope did his optimistic best Tuesday. He called the loss “a brutal lesson,” but insisted that from Day 1, he’s seen these Cats as a group of learners, studious sorts who will adapt.

“It’s an unbelievable learning experience for our guys, this young group,” Pope said. “And they’ll respond the right way, and we’ll get better and put together a great season.”

That might sound familiar to Kentucky fans who heard Pope proclaim that last season’s Cats would turn around their early struggles only to watch an injury-plagued team mostly muddle through a 22-14 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Getting slammed by Kansas is cause for concern.

Are there reasons to be optimistic? It might depend on how full you see your glass in Year 3 of Pope’s tenure.

To Self’s point, the calendar is the easiest reason to hope for the best.

Kentucky is three games into a long season that will provide ample opportunity for ranked-foe redemption.

Beyond the passage of time, though, what else can Pope pinpoint for improvement?

Here’s why things can turn for Kentucky — and some reasons to worry they won’t.

The issue: Kentucky is young (Or is it?)

Pope twice referred to his team as “young” Tuesday night, and that’s a relative term in an era when borderline NBA talents can hang around for NIL paydays and veteran mid-major talent so often transfers up to the bigger leagues.

The 11 UK players who logged minutes against Kansas have a combined 580 games of college basketball experience. Six of them have played in 50 or more games; two have more than 100 under their belts.

The nine Kansas players who got in for more than a minute have 596 career games.

The Jayhawks start a pair of freshmen in Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney. Kentucky has a first-year college player in its starting lineup — forward Ousmane N’Diaye is a 22 years old and classified as a junior with 73 games of international experience — and freshmen Mason Williams and Braydon Hawthorne are in the rotation.

It’s more accurate to say Kentucky is young together, but that’s true of so many teams in this era of player movement.

Alarm bells, on a scale from 1-5: 3. Kentucky has room to improve in the way that every team does in early November, but there’s nothing about the age of the roster to suggest its ceiling is necessarily higher than other ranked preseason teams.

The issue: Milan Momcilovic hasn’t clicked

It’s an oft-quoted stat that Momcilovic was the nation’s top 3-point shooter last season at Iowa State. He led Division I men’s players in 3-pointers made (136) and 3-point percentage (48.7%).

But there’s an even larger body of evidence that suggests Momcilovic’s struggles the past two games — he’s 2 for 11 from 3-point range — are outliers.

Last season was a breakout for Momcilovic, but he also shot 37.7% from long range on 5.1 attempts per game over his first two seasons with the Cyclones. He has grown into one of the biggest 3-point threats in the sport, and that sort of shooter tends to find his way.

Still, Kansas offered up a blueprint for defending Momcilovic, who made 1 of 3 shots from long range Tuesday.

“It’s not easy,” KU wing Tre White said. “He’s run off so many actions. But I think it’s not a one-man job. It’s a whole team defense.”

The Jayhawks crowded Momcilovic on the catch. There were help defenders in his area. They smothered the sharpshooter, and UK didn’t take advantage.

It’s essential in time that Kentucky learns to play off the attention Momcilovic creates. Pope said Tuesday that getting him more and better looks comes down to coaching and execution around him. Like defending Momcilovic, utilizing him is a “complete team effort,” Pope said, and “it’s going to be partly Milan’s responsibility too.”

Alarm bells, on a scale from 1-5: 1. At this early stage, Momcilovic’s shooting is all upside. A shooter of his caliber creates opportunities for others in a well-executed, fully installed offense. Kentucky has time to get there.

The issue: The Cats aren’t meeting the UK standard

Pope on Tuesday twice referenced Kentucky not playing up to its standard, but it’s fair to question how high the bar has been set in recent seasons.

Each of Pope’s first two teams was plagued with injuries, but his 2024-25 team showed when it was healthy that it could compete with and beat college basketball’s elite.

The Cats have lost four straight games against ranked opponents and with the loss to KU fell to 13-17 in Pope’s tenure against Top 25 foes.

Kansas was the fifth opponent to beat a Pope-coached Kentucky team by 20 or more points.

Pope’s teams have had some repeated issues — physical toughness, point-of-attack defense, a resulting struggle to force turnovers — that showed up again vs. the Jayhawks. Washington State transfer Jerone Morton, a product of George Rogers Clark High School, could help with some of that, but he’s sidelined with a knee injury, and there’s no clear timetable for his return.

Alarm bells, on a scale from 1-5:3.5. Some of these Wildcat woes could be mitigated by a healthy roster, but Pope’s teams have so rarely been at 100% strength that it’s reasonable to wonder when or if all this season’s pieces will play together.

And Kentucky’s lack of poise and competitiveness against KU was jarring. Kansas led by 10 points at halftime, and the Cats never once clawed closer in the second half.

Still, it’s too early in this season for a handful of one-sided losses dating back two years to indicate long-term flaws in this Kentucky roster. The Cats are asking starting guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins to adapt from ball-dominant styles to more free-flowing, pass-happy basketball. That might or might not happen, and it’s reasonable to expect it to take some time. Pope still is figuring out his playing rotations. Forward Kam Williams is just now working his way back into playing, and Morton and Trent Noah still haven’t been available.

Pope said after the Kansas loss that his team needs to get “a lot better.”

From the outside, there’s unlikely to be much patience for that process. Pope and his team will need some Self-style perspective to take the long view.

“This is a good group that’s going to learn and respond,” Pope said. “There’ll be some toughness, and they come compete every day in practice, and it’ll be a bloody practice (Wednesday) and Thursday, and then we’ll come play Friday, and that’s actually the beauty of the season.”

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