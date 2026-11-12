KY elementary cheerleaders' chant sparks discussion on religious expression. What to know

Brittney Buell-Schneider shares a video of her cheerleaders celebrating at school. Facebook

A Crittenden County Junior Pro Cheerleading coach called for a school district review after she said a principal objected to elementary-age cheerleaders chanting “We’re Team Jesus” during a school hallway celebration.

After the coach shared her stance on social media, the district said there was a miscommunication over policies on student expression.

FULL STORY: KY cheerleaders chanted in school hallway, ‘We’re team Jesus.’ Why it led to concern

Here are five things to know from the story:

The chant happened Monday at Crittenden County Elementary School during a walk-through honoring the third- and fourth-grade Junior Pro cheerleading squad after their first-place finish in a competition over the weekend.

Coach Brittany Buell-Schneider said the chant was unplanned and started by the girls themselves. She said the principal told her, “we will never be able to do that again.”

Superintendent Tonya Driver said students have the right to express personal beliefs during the school day, as long as the expression is student-led and nondisruptive.

Under Kentucky law, public school students can voluntarily pray and share religious or political viewpoints in assignments, speech, literature and clothing, provided they don’t disrupt or coerce others.

Driver said district and school leaders will review policies on student expression and provide staff with clearer guidance on federal and state protections.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.