KY woman killed in Missouri plane crash won election to KY school board same day

Michelle Peterson provided

A Simpsonville woman who died along with her husband Tuesday in a Missouri plane crash was elected to the Shelby County, Ky., Public Schools board the same day, Sen. Aaron Reed, R-Shelbyville, said Thursday.

John and Michelle Peterson were killed in the crash that occurred at approximately 2 p.m. near Public Beach Drive in Miller County in the Lake of the Ozarks region, a statement from Reed said, citing the Missouri State Patrol.

The crash happened near Lee C. Fine Memorial Airport. Missouri Highway State Patrol said the plane had just taken off and crashed at Lake of the Ozarks, the Herald-Leader reported earlier. Michelle Peterson was 51 and her husband 52, Missouri officials said.

John Peterson, who Reed said was a UPS pilot, was piloting the plane when it crashed near Lake of the Ozarks airport shortly after a refuel stop.

“John served as a UPS pilot based out of Louisville, while Michelle was actively engaged in shaping the future of her community, winning her school board race yesterday. Both were leaders in their own right, devoted parents and valued members of our community. Together, they leave behind two wonderful children, Kylie and Tanner,” Reed said.

﻿“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of John and Michelle Peterson. Both were longtime Shelbyville residents who cared deeply about their community and demonstrated that commitment through years of service and civic involvement,” he said.

“My heart goes out to Kylie and Tanner and their entire extended family as they navigate this unimaginable loss. I hope they find comfort in knowing that they are surrounded by a community that cares deeply for them and stands ready to support them in the days and weeks ahead. Simpsonville and Shelby County are here for you.”

The victims were found inside the burned wreckage of the aircraft after firefighters extinguished a fire at the crash site, according to a Missouri coroner’s office. It was not immediately reported what caused the plane to crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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