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When do Kentucky's newly elected officials take office? Here are key dates
By Casey Sebastiano,6 days ago
Kentuckians have spoken, and the 2026 midterm elections are over. Ballots have been counted, races have been called.
Statewide elections will be certified by Nov. 10.
The next step? Your newly elected officials take office. But when?
US Senate
United States senators will begin their new term on January 3, 2027 at noon, according to the 20th Amendment.
US House of Representatives
United States representative will begin their new term on January 3, 2027, at noon, according to the 20th Amendment.
Kentucky Senate
State senators will begin their term on Jan. 1, 2027 and hold their position for four years before the next election.
Kentucky House of Representatives
State representative will begin their term on Jan. 1, 2027 and hold their position for two years before the next election.
Lexington Mayor
Lexington’s next mayoral term will begin on Jan. 4, 2027, marking Mayor Linda Gorton’s third term.
Judge of the court of appeals
Elected judges of the court of appeals will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for eight years.
Circuit judge
Elected circuit judges will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for eight years.
District judge
Elected district judges will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for four years.