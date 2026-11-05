When do Kentucky's newly elected officials take office? Here are key dates

See when Kentucky’s newly elected officials will take office. Tasha Poullard/tpoullard@herald-leader.com

Kentuckians have spoken, and the 2026 midterm elections are over. Ballots have been counted, races have been called.

Statewide elections will be certified by Nov. 10.

The next step? Your newly elected officials take office. But when?

US Senate

United States senators will begin their new term on January 3, 2027 at noon, according to the 20th Amendment.

US House of Representatives

United States representative will begin their new term on January 3, 2027, at noon, according to the 20th Amendment.

Kentucky Senate

State senators will begin their term on Jan. 1, 2027 and hold their position for four years before the next election.

Kentucky House of Representatives

State representative will begin their term on Jan. 1, 2027 and hold their position for two years before the next election.

Lexington Mayor

Lexington’s next mayoral term will begin on Jan. 4, 2027, marking Mayor Linda Gorton’s third term.

Judge of the court of appeals

Elected judges of the court of appeals will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for eight years.

Circuit judge

Elected circuit judges will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for eight years.

District judge

Elected district judges will begin their term on Jan. 4, 2027, and hold their position for four years.