UK partner investing $124M into new program with the university: 7 things to know

A University of Kentucky sign facing Limestone Avenue on June 12, 2026, in Lexington, Ky. Tasha Poullard/tpoullard@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky and its new dining and services partner, Compass Group, have agreed to create a shared limited liability company intended to support a statewide initiative, records show.

Compass will invest $124 million in the program, Advancing Kentucky Together Network, according to a contract between the company and university obtained by the Herald-Leader.

FULL STORY: UK creating another new LLC, this time with its new dining and services partner

Here are the key takeaways:

UK and Compass Group have agreed to form a new limited liability company, AKT Network Advantage LLC, shared between UK and Compass’ own LLC, Foodbuy.

The new LLC is a group purchasing organization that will use collective buying power to negotiate better prices and discounts on large volumes, according to Lindsay Travis, a UK spokesperson. It is intended to serve not only UK but also other Kentucky-based public and private entities that choose to join, and will use “commercially reasonable efforts” to buy from Kentucky-based suppliers.

When third parties become members of the group purchasing organization, AKT Network Advantage, and make certain purchases, up to 60% of savings or rebates are anticipated to go back to those members. The remaining 40% will be split 50-50 between Compass and UK until each receives $10 million, then 25% to Compass and 75% to UK.

UK will repay Compass for its capital investment across a roughly 10-year amortization schedule, though UK says the schedule is a planning document and figures could change.

Compass will invest $124 million in the Advancing Kentucky Together Network, a statewide coalition focused on expanding healthcare, education and the workforce.

Compass Group is working with The Food Connection, a UK initiative that connects Kentucky-grown food to campus, to help local farmers scale up production so UK can buy from them, according to Travis.

Under the contract, Compass will provide “management, labor, materials, supplies and equipment” for UK dining and food services; vending machines; concessions for athletics; patient transport and patient sitters; and custodial, landscaping, grounds keeping and maintenance.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.