KY spectator charged with attempted strangling of football player after in-game incident

Handcuffs

A Laurel County woman has been arrested after an alleged attempted strangulation of a Wayne County football player during an Oct. 30 game.

The Monticello Police Department was dispatched to the Wayne County Emergency Room in reference to a reported assault that occurred during the Wayne County vs. North Laurel football game last Friday, Monticello Police said in a news release.

A Wayne County football player was being evaluated for injuries sustained during the incident.

North Laurel’s regular-season finale against Wayne County was ruled a win after an incident involving spectators from both teams resulted in the game being called a no contest, the 13th Region Media Network reported.

Officers conducted an investigation and determined that a Wayne County football player had allegedly been choked from behind by a female spectator during the game, Monticello Police said.

The female suspect was identified as Kayla Barrett of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, police said, and a criminal complaint was filed in Wayne District Court.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police arrested Barrett, who was charged with Strangulation 2nd Degree and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. According to court documents allowing her release from jail, a judge said Barrett was “not to attend any school sporting events in this commonwealth.”

The arrest warrant said Barrett placed both hands on the player’s neck and “violently shook him by the neck in an attempt to obstruct his airway.”

The player, who is a minor, said that Barrett’s actions caused his airway to be obstructed resulting in difficulty breathing and requiring him to be evaluated at the hospital.

“The assault was witnessed by several individuals. Additionally, video footage obtained by the North Laurel football program showed Barrett in the vicinity of where the alleged strangulation occurred,” the arrest warrant said.

“The safety of our student-athletes and community will always remain a priority,” the Monticello Police Department wrote in a social media post. “High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation.

“While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or spectators.”

The 13th Region Media Network reported that the Jaguars were leading 21-12 with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter when spectators from both sides entered the playing field. Players had to be separated close to North Laurel’s sideline after Wayne County’s kickoff return.

The incident caused officials to stop the game.

“We played a good, physical game for about three quarters,” North Laurel coach Steven Nelson said, according to the Media Network. “Disappointed in the way it ended and the way both teams didn’t get to finish the game. We have to do better on our end keeping emotions in check and playing the game the right way. Put it behind us and get ready for the playoffs. Go Jags.”

North Laurel finished its regular season 5-5 and will host East Jessamine on Friday in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs.