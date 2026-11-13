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Lexington
Trailer stamping event set for Nov. 20
9 days ago
The Lexington Sheriff will hold a trailer stamping event on Friday, Nov. 20 from 8:00–11:30 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church. Trailer owners can come during this time to get their trailers stamped. More information: https://t.co/R7iHFSudEh
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lexington Sheriff
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