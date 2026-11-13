One person was injured and four people were displaced following a fire at a Lexington duplex Friday afternoon.

According to Lexington Fire, crews responded to the home in 200 block of Carlisle Avenue just after noon. When they arrived, crews upgraded the fire to a working structure fire and worked to quickly extinguish it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The individual with injuries, which were non-life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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