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Lexington
4 people displaced, 1 injured after fire at Lexington duplex
By Rosemary Kelley,9 days ago
One person was injured and four people were displaced following a fire at a Lexington duplex Friday afternoon.
According to Lexington Fire, crews responded to the home in 200 block of Carlisle Avenue just after noon. When they arrived, crews upgraded the fire to a working structure fire and worked to quickly extinguish it.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The individual with injuries, which were non-life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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