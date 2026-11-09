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Harlan County
KSP: Fatal coal truck accident under investigation in Harlan County
By Rosemary Kelley,5 days ago
One man is dead following a coal truck accident at a Nally & Hamilton mining operation in Harlan County Monday morning.
According to the Harlan County Coroner's Office, Benjamin Slusher, 25, of Flat Lick, died just after 8 a.m. after a single-vehicle accident on the site's haul road.
Slusher was a contract truck driver for Nally & Hamilton, a coal mining company based in Kentucky.
The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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