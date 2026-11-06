Couple sentenced to decades in prison for toddlers death

A Lexington couple has been sentenced to decades in prison in connection with the 2024 death of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen.

It's a story LEX News's reporter Kayleigh Randle has been following since day one, and has attended every court hearing to see it to the end.

Briana Johnson, Joshua’s mother, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She received two 10-year sentences that will run consecutively.

Her boyfriend, Kyle Guindon, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Guindon received sentences of 20 years and 10 years that will run consecutively. A five-year sentence on an assault domestic violence charge will run concurrently.

Johnson and Guindon pleaded guilty in June 2026 to manslaughter and criminal abuse in Joshua’s death.

Joshua was found dead inside a Lexington apartment in July 2024. A police citation said the toddler suffered facial bruising, was malnourished, and had an injury to his eye.

The sentencing marked the end of a lengthy court process for Joshua’s loved ones, who endured two back-to-back delays before the case reached its conclusion.

“It’s finally over. They’ve been sentenced,” Amy Beasley, a friend of Joshua’s family, said.

Beasley said the sentencing brought a sense of relief after more than two years of waiting.

“We're just relieved that it's over and that the children that are left behind will never have to be raised by them,” Beasley said.

Johnson was visibly shaking in the courtroom as the judge handed down the sentences.

For Beasley, seeing the defendants in court also brought anger.

“It makes me angry to see them,” Beasley said. “And to know that our tax dollars are paying for them to be alive and they couldn't give the same to the baby that they were entrusted to raise, and that this has taken longer than he got to breathe on this planet.”

Now, Joshua’s family says they hope he can finally rest peacefully after a long and exhausting legal process.

Beasley also urged people to speak up if they believe a child may be in danger.

“If you see something, say something. If you and your gut think something is wrong, it's wrong,” Beasley said. “Keep calling till somebody checks on them. Call the police every day, every day.”

Johnson's mother, Michelle Johnson, gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing. She spoke directly to Johnson and Guindon when she said: “Every person he ever knew let him down. A system of people who were sworn to take care of him failed.”

Bowen's paternal grandmother, Jennifer Loudermilk, released a statement to LEX News.

"Nothing will ever be able to take the place of Baby Josh. He's gone forever. But I'm glad this part is over. "

Jennifer Loudermilk, paternal grandmother

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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