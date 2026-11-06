Lexington nonprofit makes 'The Nutcracker' accessible for local students

A Lexington nonprofit is raising the curtain for more children to experience the arts.

One Love Dance Company and Lexington Dance Factory are preparing for their annual December performance of "The Nutcracker" — and working to make it more accessible.

For these dancers, performing in "The Nutcracker" is more than a holiday tradition. It has become a part of growing up.

"I like seeing all their reactions because it's such a special thing and I remember when I found my love of dance through my first Nutcracker," Bailey Legg said.

Through its nonprofit, One Love Dance Company, Lexington Dance Factory is working to give more kids the chance to have that experience.

"Our nonprofit works all year long to raise money so that we can offer uh shows for children, school shows at uh no or little cost depending on what people can afford," Brianna Legg said.

Each year, those school shows bring close to 2,000 kids into the theater, many of them experiencing "The Nutcracker" for the first time.

"Exposure to the arts, the exposure to the history and culture, the exposure to an arts venue like EKU Center for the Arts, it's broadening their horizons, giving them something to really think about, about where they want to go with their future," Legg said.

To make arts education more accessible, One Love Dance Company allows school and community groups to pay what they can afford to attend performances.

"We say we set a suggested price of $5 a ticket, but we make it very clear that if you can't pay that, no problem, just let us know. We will get you the tickets anyway if you can pay 250 great if you can pay nothing, no problem. That's why our nonprofit works so hard all year long to raise the funds to subsidize the cost of such a a magnificent production," Legg said.

At just 9 years old, Audrey Cox has already spent years dancing and building her skills. "I like doing a firebird a lot," Cox said.

"It's like truly magical and it's so like entertaining like it's not just like classical ballet. We have everything we have people like on the silks like hanging from the ceiling," Bailey Legg said.

With the performances approaching, Brianna Legg says cost shouldn't keep a classroom from being in the audience.

"Even if you may have some obstacles, please reach out to us. We'd love to help you figure out how to get your class there," Legg said.

Groups interested in attending can contact One Love Dance Company at onelovedancecompanynonprofit@gmail.com.

The performances at EKU are December 3 and 4.

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