Fugitive arrested months after child arrives at hospital with broken rib

A 37-year-old Richmond fugitive accused of breaking a young girl's rib is now charged after his arrest in Berea.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Daniel Keate was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree assault, child domestic violence and first-degree child criminal abuse/neglect.

Investigators said Keate is accused of breaking a 5-year-old girl's rib on Aug. 13, after allegedly squeezing her rib cage to the point it caused severe pain. The child was taken to UK Children's Hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed her injury included a broken rib.

Keate was allegedly on the run for nearly three months after the alleged incident. According to investigators, Keate allegedly traveled to London before his arrest Tuesday at an apartment in the 100 block of Logan Court in Berea.

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