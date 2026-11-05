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Nicholasville police mourning former captain remembered for 'presence and wit'
By WLEX Web Staff,7 days ago
The Nicholasville Police Department announced the death of its former captain, William "Bowie" Taylor, on Thursday. According to the agency, in addition to captain, Taylor also served as a sergeant and safety Officer.
"Bowie was the rare man whose presence and wit could endure over decades, and enmesh into the very fabric of a community, as is the case for Nicholasville and Jessamine County," said the Nicholasville Police Department. "Our thoughts are with his family, and those among us that were fortunate to call him our friend."
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