Mercer County grand jury indicts woman in husband’s shooting death

A Mercer County grand jury has indicted Em McCormick on a charge of murder-domestic violence in connection with the death of her husband, Andrew Hilliard.

Hilliard was shot and killed on Aug. 23 on McAfee Lane in Mercer County.

McCormick was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with murder-domestic violence in connection with Hilliard’s death.

Covering Kentucky

Woman charged with murder in husband's shooting death in Mercer County

A grand jury has now indicted McCormick on the charge. She is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

LEX News will update this story as more information becomes available.

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