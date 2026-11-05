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Perry County

Person taken to hospital after fire destroys Perry County home

By WLEX Web Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCwdM_1GnjHQGt00

One person was taken to an area hospital after a fire destroyed a Perry County home overnight Thursday.

The Jakes Branch Fire Department said flames broke out in a home on Jakes Fork Road in Bulan around 1 a.m.

Photos shared by the department show heavy damage to the home.

The person's injuries are considered minor, according to the fire department.

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