Reported hunter near Jackson County schools was just leaves, deputies say

Jackson County High School and McKee Elementary School were placed on a soft lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a possible hunter turned out to be leaves.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer was notified around 8 a.m. of a possible "hunter" that was allegedly seen wearing safety orange and walking into the woodline. The Sheriff's Office said there was also a suspicious vehicle parked in the same area.

After investigating, deputies determined the vehicle had been in the parking lot for a couple days after breaking down.

The Sheriff's Office said the reported "hunter" in safety orange was just a bunch of leaves on the hillside.

Both schools have since been taken out of lockdown. According to the Sheriff's Office, there is no active threat.

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