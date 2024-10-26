Open in App
    • LEX18 News

    Police investigating shots fired in the area of Old Todds Road, Patchen Drive

    By Rosemary Kelley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLL9l_0wNcqW8k00

    According to Lexington Police, authorities were dispatched to the area of Old Todds Road and Palumbo Drive for reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

    That scene also stretches into the area of Patchen Drive.

    Although some property damage has been located, no injuries have been reported.

    Police currently believe that these incidents are connected.

    This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

