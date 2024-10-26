LEX18 News
Police investigating shots fired in the area of Old Todds Road, Patchen Drive
By Rosemary Kelley,2 days ago
Related SearchLexington policeCrime preventionPolice investigationGun violenceCommunity reactionsViolent crime
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
Wide Open Country10 days ago
LEX18 News3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
LEX18 News3 days ago
Mississippi News Group12 days ago
Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
CNN5 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
Dianna Carney12 hours ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Dianna Carney6 days ago
Camilo Díaz21 days ago
LEX18 News6 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
The HD Post12 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Dianna Carneylast hour
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
LEX18 News4 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
The HD Post12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0