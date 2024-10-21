Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LEX18 News

    Kentucky Reptile Zoo a key part of medical research

    By Drew Amman,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o24k3_0wGBy6nN00

    With about 1,300 animals on the grounds, the Kentucky Reptile Zoo is considered a hidden gem. The zoo conducted about 500 programs off site last year welcoming about 20,000 visitors
    to exhibits at the venue in the Red River Gorge area.

    "There's some tourism here, the weather is pretty nice for keeping animals, and so that's why we're here," Kristen Wiley, Zoo Director, said.

    Launched in 1990 by Jim Harrison, the Zoo was founded to provide venoms from snakes all over the world and it's among the most legitimate venom providers.

    "There are probably four other legitimate venom providers here in the United States and not very many worldwide," Wiley added.

    About two-thirds of Kentucky Reptile Zoo's clients are overseas.

    "Each different group of animal we have for venom production has its own building," Wiley said.

    That's for climate control, and venom is collected for painkiller research, lupus, and cancer, just to name a few.

    The zoo has 80 to 90 species on exhibit.

    "All these animals are really fantastic. They really are good climbers and good swimmers," Foster Christmas, visiting from Lawrenceburg, said.

    With snakes here from all over the world, there's a line commonly attributed to the owner.

    "He said people say 'why are you in Kentucky, why are you here?' And he was like, why not? This is a great area," Wiley noted.

    Research continues on major projects at the zoo, with staffers working with researchers in Ireland on medicine for non-small cell lung cancer.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Former UK student sentenced to 1 year in prison after racial tirade
    LEX18 News5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    UK professor explains the importance of NASA's recent probe launch
    LEX18 News8 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy